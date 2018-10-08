The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767; www.thebackyardnola.com
A smoked pulled pork sandwich is topped with coleslaw on a bun and served with barbecue sauce on the side. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $
The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar
7900 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 284-2898; www.thebluecrabnola.com
Basin barbecue shrimp and grits features shell-on jumbo shrimp sauteed in a rosemary-garlic butter sauce served with stone-ground grits and a cheese biscuit. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $$
Cafe Navarre
800 Navarre Ave., (504) 483-8828; www.cafenavarre.com
Eggs cochon features slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, served with potatoes or grits. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Chap’s Chicken Restaurant & Catering
206 W. Harrison Ave., Suite C, (504) 371-5546; www.chapschicken.com
Fried chicken platters are served with a side such as potato salad, coleslaw, jambalaya or macaroni and cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $
District Donuts.Sliders.Brew
527 Harrison Ave., (504) 827-1152; www.districtdonuts.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
El Gato Negro
300 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-0107; www.elgatonegronola.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Francesca
515 Harrison Ave., (504) 266-2511; www.francescadeli.com
The Moon sandwich includes ham, roast beef, provolone cheese, purple cabbage slaw and Russian dressing on a seeded bun. No reservations. Lunch and early dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Brew Coffee Cafe
5606 Canal Blvd., (504) 483-7001; www.lakeviewbrew.com
A Cobb salad includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar, Monterey Jack and blue cheese, apple, carrots, green onions, croutons, romaine lettuce, cabbage and a choice of dressing. Reservations accepted for large parties. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Fri., brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Lakeview Burgers and Seafood
872 Harrison Ave., (504) 289-1032; www.lakeviewburgersandseafood.com
Blackened, fried or grilled shrimp fill tacos topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night Mon.-Sat. $$
Lakeview Harbor
8550 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 486-4887; www.lakeviewharbor.us
Cheeseburgers are topped with a choice of cheddar, pepper Jack, American, mozzarella, Swiss or blue cheese. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Landry’s Seafood House
8000 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 283-1010; www.landrysseafood.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633; www.mondoneworleans.com
Braised boneless beef short ribs are served with Parmesan polenta, gremolata and sauteed rapini. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
NOLA Beans
762 Harrison Ave., (504) 267-0783; www.nolabeans.com
The Argonne sandwich is made with roasted turkey, sprouts, Havarti cheese, avocado, tomato and house-made spread. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Russell’s Marina Grill
8555 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-9980; www.russellsmarinagrill.net
Eggs Gentilly includes fried oysters, poached eggs, wilted spinach, pecan-smoked bacon and hollandaise on an English muffin. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat. $$
Sala Restaurant & Bar
124 Lake Marina Ave., (504) 513-2670; www.salanola.com
Broiled Gulf fish is served with beurre blanc, grilled asparagus and new potatoes. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun., brunch Sat.-Sun., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$
The Steak Knife Restaurant & Bar
888 Harrison Ave., (504) 488-8981; www.steakkniferestaurant.com
Shrimp bordelaise features shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, butter, white wine and brandy. Reservations recommended. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Two Tony’s Restaurant
8536 Pontchartrain Blvd., (504) 282-0801; www.two-tonys.com
Veal scaloppine is paneed veal medallions with mushrooms and capers in brown butter lemon sauce, served with soup or a mixed green salad and a side dish. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$
The Velvet Cactus
6300 Argonne Blvd., (504) 301-2083; www.thevelvetcactus.com
Crawfish Banditos are fried flour tortillas stuffed with crawfish and cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream. No reservations. Lunch Fri.-Sun., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$