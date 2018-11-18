Give the gift of glitz and glam By Suzanne Pfefferle Tafur Nov 18, 2018 - 10:45 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 15 “Diva 15” eyeglasses by Plein Les Mirettes, $350 at Art & Eyes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage 1950s jeweled compact with powder puff, $125 at Bambi DeVille. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Unisex streetcar socks, $19.99 at Bonfolk. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Starburst earrings, $18 at gae-tana’s. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Silk peacock scarf by Kathy Schorr, $170 at Historic New Orleans Collection. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Black and gold metallic dress by Junarose (sizes 14-24), $69 at Jaci Blue. Photo by Peter Herold Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dyed coral-beaded necklace with 12-millimeter freshwater pearl and magnetic clasp, $148 at Marty’s on Magazine. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Black druzy hoop earrings by Boho Gal, $32 at Miette. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage beaded purse, $75 at Miss Claudia’s Vintage Clothing & Costumes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “A Man and His Watch: Iconic Watches and Stories from the Men who Wore Them” by Matt Hranek, $35 at Octavia Books. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Magnolia cufflinks by Mimosa Handcrafted, $60 at Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Men’s “Howard” eyeglasses by Krewe, $225 at The Optical Shoppe. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage gold and leather watches by La Mer Collections, $64.99 each at Swap Boutique. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beaded “Ophelia” dress, $445 at Trashy Diva Clothing Boutique. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vintage-style B-15 pilot messenger bag, $62.49 at The National WWII Museum Store. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Fashion 1 of 15 “Diva 15” eyeglasses by Plein Les Mirettes, $350 at Art & Eyes. Vintage 1950s jeweled compact with powder puff, $125 at Bambi DeVille. Unisex streetcar socks, $19.99 at Bonfolk. Starburst earrings, $18 at gae-tana’s. Silk peacock scarf by Kathy Schorr, $170 at Historic New Orleans Collection. Black and gold metallic dress by Junarose (sizes 14-24), $69 at Jaci Blue. Photo by Peter Herold Dyed coral-beaded necklace with 12-millimeter freshwater pearl and magnetic clasp, $148 at Marty’s on Magazine. Black druzy hoop earrings by Boho Gal, $32 at Miette. Vintage beaded purse, $75 at Miss Claudia’s Vintage Clothing & Costumes. “A Man and His Watch: Iconic Watches and Stories from the Men who Wore Them” by Matt Hranek, $35 at Octavia Books. Magnolia cufflinks by Mimosa Handcrafted, $60 at Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Men’s “Howard” eyeglasses by Krewe, $225 at The Optical Shoppe. Vintage gold and leather watches by La Mer Collections, $64.99 each at Swap Boutique. Beaded “Ophelia” dress, $445 at Trashy Diva Clothing Boutique. Vintage-style B-15 pilot messenger bag, $62.49 at The National WWII Museum Store. Gambit's Big Holiday Gift Book 2018 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Shopping Holiday Gift Guide View comments Calendar What Show Options When Start Date End Date Where Section All New Orleans events | Gambit Zip Features Ages All Ages Family Friendly For Kids For Teens 18 And Over 21 And Over Seniors Accessibility Handicap Accessible Invitation Only RSVP Required Web Only Pricing Free Budget Date Night Featured Hot Featured Editor's Pick Enterprise # of results 10 25 50 100 Sorted by Start Time Relevance Title Order Ascending Descending Search All Events Art Music Stage More options: Browse by Neighborhood Bywater Carrollton/Riverbend/University CBD Central City Marigny French Quarter Gentilly Lakeview Lower 9th Ward Mid-City New Orleans East 7th Ward/St. Roch Treme Uptown Warehouse District Westbank Jefferson Parish St. Tammany Parish Top Viewed Stories Articles ArticlesDeutsches Haus opens Sunday, Nov. 18Lady Bunny's returning to New Orleans to take on Christmas traditionsPreview: Narcissister Organ PlayerGambit's 40 Under 40: meet the 2018 class of New Orleans over-achieversClancy DuBos: AG Landry staying in his laneBilly Delle, longtime WWOZ 'Records From the Crypt' DJ, dies at 76Where to drink in the French Quarter: Gambit's 2018 big bar guideSun Ra Arkestra lands at the Music Box VillagePromo: Gambit's Giving Gobble Bar HopBrass bands and plenty of gumbo highlight 2018's Treme Creole Gumbo Festival Looking for events by day? Browse Today's events Submit