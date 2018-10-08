Aglio

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com

The Godfather sandwich includes meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoncini, red gravy and fresh basil on a Gendusa Bakery sesame hoagie roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

Allegro Bistro

Energy Centre, 1100 Poydras St., Suite 150, (504) 582-2350; www.allegrobistro.com

A Yardbird sandwich is a buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, a spicy honey drizzle and ranch dressing served with fries or potato salad. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $$

Alto

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/alto

Gulf fish tacos are topped with avocado, red onion, serrano salsa, cilantro and lime. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

The American Sector

National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com

The Admiral’s crab patties are served with blackened tomatoes, toasted almonds and lemon butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Annunciation Restaurant

1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com

Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Balise

640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com

Rigatoni is baked with pork cheek ragout, shiitake mushrooms and fontina fontal cheese. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$

Barcadia

601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com

Smoked pork nachos are topped with queso blanco, bacon, honey barbecue sauce, sour cream and green onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Bittersweet Confections

725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com

Blaze Pizza

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; www.blazepizza.com

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; www.bluelinesandwichco.com

Briquette

701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com

Red snapper Pontchartrain includes crabmeat, heirloom potato fries, green beans and hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., Dinner daily. $$$

Cafe at the Square

Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com

The breakfast melt includes eggs over easy, bacon, cheddar cheese and spinach on sourdough bread served with grits or potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$ 

CellarDoor

916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com

Smoked baby back ribs are served with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce and Mexican street-style corn. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com

Smoked pork ribs are served with watermelon rind pickles. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Cochon Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com

Le Pig Mac features two pork patties, cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

The Company Burger

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; www.thecompanyburger.com

Compere Lapin

Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com

Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

The Daily Beet

1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com

Avocado toast is topped with cherry tomatoes, sea salt, chili flakes and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com

Four broiled Colorado lamb chops are served with a flaming mojito glaze, garlic mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

Dino’s Bar & Grill

1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com

A Dino’s bacon cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$ 

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; www.dragosrestaurant.com

El Gato Negro

800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com

Elysian Seafood

Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; www.auctionhousemarket.com; www.elysianseafood.com

Emeril’s New Orleans 

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

Red velvet doberge cake comes with Creole cream cheese, chocolate mousse and white chocolate bark. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Ernst Cafe

600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.co

A fried shrimp platter comes with waffle fries or salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Flamingo A-Go-Go

869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com

Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $

Fulton Street Bistro

Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront

Sauteed shrimp are served with fried green tomatoes and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

G’s Pizza

833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; www.gspizzas.com

Galliano Restaurant

200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com

Pork chop LaPlace is brined and smoked Berkshire pork stuffed with andouille and topped with pickled red onion rings and tiger sauce and served with ham-hock cornbread dressing and red beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Gordon Biersch

200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com

A California Cobb flatbread is topped with chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar and blue cheese, greens and Marzen beer vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Green to Go

400 Poydras St., Suite 130; Hale Boggs Federal Bldg., first floor, 500 Poydras St.; (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com

A Blue salad has blueberries, blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, spinach and honey-lemon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $

Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant

701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com

House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$

The Howlin’ Wolf Den

907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com

A Cuban sandwich includes pork, Chisesi ham, mozzarella, pickles and Creole mustard and is served with chips and Creole coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $

Johnny Sanchez

930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com

Duck carnitas enchiladas come with charred tomatillo salsa, queso fresco and duck skin cracklings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Josephine Estelle

Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com

Bucatini pasta is prepared with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Juan’s Flying Burrito

515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; www.juansflyingburrito.com

La Boca

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com

Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$

La Casita on the Patio

845 Carondelet St., (504) 302-1600; www.elpationola.com

Elote is grilled corn on the cob topped with chili-lime butter, queso fresco, garlic aioli and chives. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Legacy Kitchen Craft Tavern

700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; www.legacykitchen.com

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans

Blackened fish tacos are topped with pineapple-cabbage slaw and avocado crema and served with black beans and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

Magazine Pizza

1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com

The Magazine Supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer

519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola

A Payton burger has an Angus beef patty, pulled pork, pepper Jack cheese, bacon and an onion ring and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com

Veal Palermo features breaded veal scaloppine, lemon butter sauce, capers, mushrooms and tomatoes served with angel hair aglio. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$

Maypop

611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com

Fried oysters are served with barrel soy aioli, spicy cucumber and manchego cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Meril 

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Braised lamb leg is served over saffron pappardelle with oyster mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Mulate’s

201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com

Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

NOSH

752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com

Gulf tuna poke is served with edamame and fried wontons. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$

Outlaw Pizza Co.

814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com

An Outlaw pizza is topped with tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni and fried onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com

Grilled tuna is served with olive relish and greens. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$

Poke Loa

939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174; www.eatpokeloa.com

A tuna poke bowl includes crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, sweet onion, white rice, greens, red tobiko, furikake, tamari, sesame oil and Sriracha aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$ 

Pulp and Grind

644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com

A Popeye includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

Restaurant Rebirth

857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com

Blackened scallops are served with crawfish and tasso maque choux, fingerling potatoes, fried pickled fennel and a sweet saffron-chili glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$ 

Rock-n-Sake

823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; www.rocknsake.com

Dashi-fried kale and salmon sashimi comes with orange segments, candied walnuts, truffled ponzu and garlic oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$ 

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; www.ruthschris.com

Sac-a-Lait

1051 Annunciation St., (504) 324-3658; www.sac-a-laitrestaurant.com

Cast-iron seared backstrap is served with chimichurri, duck fat confit baby potatoes and horseradish crema. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; www.stjamescheese.com

Seaworthy

630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com

Roasted black drum is served with sauteed sweet corn, field peas, green onion, miso, oyster bacon and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Ugly Dog Saloon

401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com

Catfish Napoleon is deep-fried catfish topped with Gulf shrimp etouffee served over cheesy mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $

Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe

636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329

Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $

Vyoone’s Restaurant

412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served head on with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$

Willa Jean

611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com

Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$

World of Beer

300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict

A Beerunch burger is an Angus beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, a sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and IPA sauce on a brioche bun. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$

