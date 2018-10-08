Aglio
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 827-1090; www.aglionola.com
The Godfather sandwich includes meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoncini, red gravy and fresh basil on a Gendusa Bakery sesame hoagie roll. No reservations. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
Allegro Bistro
Energy Centre, 1100 Poydras St., Suite 150, (504) 582-2350; www.allegrobistro.com
A Yardbird sandwich is a buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, a spicy honey drizzle and ranch dressing served with fries or potato salad. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri. $$
Alto
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans/alto
Gulf fish tacos are topped with avocado, red onion, serrano salsa, cilantro and lime. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
The American Sector
National World War II Museum, 1035 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940; www.ww2eats.com
The Admiral’s crab patties are served with blackened tomatoes, toasted almonds and lemon butter. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Annunciation Restaurant
1016 Annunciation St., (504) 568-0245; www.annunciationrestaurant.com
Sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna is served with Creole fried rice, sweet potatoes with habanero pepper and house Steel sauce. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Balise
640 Carondelet St., (504) 459-4449; www.balisenola.com
Rigatoni is baked with pork cheek ragout, shiitake mushrooms and fontina fontal cheese. Delivery available. Reservations recommended. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner daily, brunch Sun. $$$
Barcadia
601 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 335-1740; www.barcadianeworleans.com
Smoked pork nachos are topped with queso blanco, bacon, honey barbecue sauce, sour cream and green onions. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Bittersweet Confections
725 Magazine St., (504) 523-2626; www.bittersweetconfections.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Blaze Pizza
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 323-4259; www.blazepizza.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
514 S. Rampart St., (504) 581-4966; www.bluelinesandwichco.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. Limited delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $$
Briquette
701 S. Peters St., (504) 302-7496; www.briquette-nola.com
Red snapper Pontchartrain includes crabmeat, heirloom potato fries, green beans and hollandaise. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., Dinner daily. $$$
Cafe at the Square
Blake Hotel New Orleans, 500 St. Charles Ave., (504) 304-7831; www.cafeatthesquare.com
The breakfast melt includes eggs over easy, bacon, cheddar cheese and spinach on sourdough bread served with grits or potatoes. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
CellarDoor
916 Lafayette St., (504) 265-8392; www.cellardoornola.com
Smoked baby back ribs are served with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce and Mexican street-style corn. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-2123; www.cochonrestaurant.com
Smoked pork ribs are served with watermelon rind pickles. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Cochon Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 588-7675; www.cochonbutcher.com
Le Pig Mac features two pork patties, cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce on a sesame bun. No reservations. Lunch daily, dinner Mon.-Sat. $$
The Company Burger
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C7, (504) 309-9422; www.thecompanyburger.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description.
Compere Lapin
Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119; www.comperelapin.com
Curried goat is served with sweet potato gnocchi, cashews, cherry tomatoes, arugula and cilantro. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
The Daily Beet
1000 Girod St., (504) 605-4413; St. Roch Market, 2381 St. Claude Ave.; www.thedailybeetnola.com
Avocado toast is topped with cherry tomatoes, sea salt, chili flakes and olive oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $
Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
628 St. Charles Ave., (504) 523-7600; www.desivegasteaks.com
Four broiled Colorado lamb chops are served with a flaming mojito glaze, garlic mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
Dino’s Bar & Grill
1128 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 558-0900; www.dinosnola.com
A Dino’s bacon cheeseburger is served with waffle fries, chips or salad. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., (504) 584-3911; www.dragosrestaurant.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
El Gato Negro
800 S. Peters St., (504) 309-8864; www.elgatonegronola.com
See French Quarter section for restaurant description.
Elysian Seafood
Auction House Market, 801 Magazine St., (504) 372-4321; www.auctionhousemarket.com; www.elysianseafood.com
See Faubourg Marigny section for restaurant description.
Emeril’s New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
Red velvet doberge cake comes with Creole cream cheese, chocolate mousse and white chocolate bark. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Ernst Cafe
600 S. Peters St., (504) 525-8544; www.ernstcafe.co
A fried shrimp platter comes with waffle fries or salad. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily, late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Flamingo A-Go-Go
869 Magazine St., (504) 577-2202; www.flamingonola.com
Shrimp a Go-Go is served with roasted red pepper aioli, macadamia nuts, green onions, grilled pineapple and corn salad. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat-Sun. $
Fulton Street Bistro
Omni Riverfront Hotel, 701 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 681-1034; www.omnihotels.com/hotels/new-orleans-riverfront
Sauteed shrimp are served with fried green tomatoes and remoulade. Reservations accepted. Breakfast daily, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
G’s Pizza
833 Howard Ave., (504) 299-8792; www.gspizzas.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
Galliano Restaurant
200 Julia St., (504) 218-5753; www.gallianorestaurant.com
Pork chop LaPlace is brined and smoked Berkshire pork stuffed with andouille and topped with pickled red onion rings and tiger sauce and served with ham-hock cornbread dressing and red beans. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Gordon Biersch
200 Poydras St., (504) 552-2739; www.gordonbiersch.com
A California Cobb flatbread is topped with chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar and blue cheese, greens and Marzen beer vinaigrette. Delivery available. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Green to Go
400 Poydras St., Suite 130; Hale Boggs Federal Bldg., first floor, 500 Poydras St.; (504) 460-3160; www.greentogonola.com
A Blue salad has blueberries, blue cheese, bacon, hard-boiled egg, spinach and honey-lemon vinaigrette. Delivery available. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri. $
Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant
701 St. Charles Ave., (504) 524-4114; www.herbsaint.com
House-made spaghetti is served with guanciale and a fried poached farm egg. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
The Howlin’ Wolf Den
907 S. Peters St., (504) 529-5844; www.thehowlinwolf.com
A Cuban sandwich includes pork, Chisesi ham, mozzarella, pickles and Creole mustard and is served with chips and Creole coleslaw. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $
Johnny Sanchez
930 Poydras St., (504) 304-6615; www.johnnysanchezrestaurant.com
Duck carnitas enchiladas come with charred tomatillo salsa, queso fresco and duck skin cracklings. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Josephine Estelle
Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3070; www.josephineestelle.com
Bucatini pasta is prepared with tomato sauce, Parmesan, garlic and chili. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Juan’s Flying Burrito
515 Baronne St., (504) 529-5825; www.juansflyingburrito.com
See Mid-City section for restaurant description.
La Boca
870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205; www.labocasteaks.com
Bife La Boca is a lime- and garlic-marinated Angus sirloin flap served with avocado. Reservations accepted. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$
La Casita on the Patio
845 Carondelet St., (504) 302-1600; www.elpationola.com
Elote is grilled corn on the cob topped with chili-lime butter, queso fresco, garlic aioli and chives. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Legacy Kitchen Craft Tavern
700 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 613-2350; www.legacykitchen.com
See Legacy Kitchen in Metairie section for restaurant description. Reservations accepted. Breakfast, lunch and dinner. $$$
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 523-8995; www.lucysretiredsurfers.com/neworleans
Blackened fish tacos are topped with pineapple-cabbage slaw and avocado crema and served with black beans and rice. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
Magazine Pizza
1068 Magazine St., (504) 568-0211; www.magazinepizza.com
The Magazine Supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Manning’s Eat-Drink-Cheer
519 Fulton St., (504) 593-8072; www.facebook.com/manningsnola
A Payton burger has an Angus beef patty, pulled pork, pepper Jack cheese, bacon and an onion ring and is served with fries. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Marcello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; www.marcelloscafe.com
Veal Palermo features breaded veal scaloppine, lemon butter sauce, capers, mushrooms and tomatoes served with angel hair aglio. Reservations recommended. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily. $$$
Maypop
611 O’Keefe Ave., Suite C2, (504) 518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com
Fried oysters are served with barrel soy aioli, spicy cucumber and manchego cheese. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745; www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Braised lamb leg is served over saffron pappardelle with oyster mushrooms and Parmesan. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Mulate’s
201 Julia St., (504) 522-1492; www.mulates.com
Catfish Mulate’s is grilled catfish topped with crawfish etouffee served with jambalaya, coleslaw and a twice-baked potato. Reservations accepted. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
NOSH
752 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 581-7101; www.noshneworleans.com
Gulf tuna poke is served with edamame and fried wontons. Reservations accepted. Dinner daily. $$$
Outlaw Pizza Co.
814 S. Peters St., (504) 528-2743; www.outlawpizzanola.com
An Outlaw pizza is topped with tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni and fried onions. Delivery available. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$
Peche Seafood Grill
800 Magazine St., (504) 522-1744; www.pecherestaurant.com
Grilled tuna is served with olive relish and greens. Reservations recommended. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$
Poke Loa
939 Girod St., (504) 571-5174; www.eatpokeloa.com
A tuna poke bowl includes crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, sweet onion, white rice, greens, red tobiko, furikake, tamari, sesame oil and Sriracha aioli. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch and dinner daily. $$
Pulp and Grind
644 Camp St., (504) 510-4037; www.pulpandgrind.com
A Popeye includes apple, spinach, kale and lemon. No reservations. Breakfast and lunch daily. $
Restaurant Rebirth
857 Fulton St., (504) 522-6863; www.restaurantrebirth.com
Blackened scallops are served with crawfish and tasso maque choux, fingerling potatoes, fried pickled fennel and a sweet saffron-chili glaze. Reservations recommended. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$
Rock-n-Sake
823 Fulton St., (504) 581-7253; www.rocknsake.com
Dashi-fried kale and salmon sashimi comes with orange segments, candied walnuts, truffled ponzu and garlic oil. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sun., late-night Fri.-Sat. $$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Harrah’s Hotel, 525 Fulton St., (504) 587-7099; www.ruthschris.com
See Metairie section for restaurant description.
Sac-a-Lait
1051 Annunciation St., (504) 324-3658; www.sac-a-laitrestaurant.com
Cast-iron seared backstrap is served with chimichurri, duck fat confit baby potatoes and horseradish crema. Reservations accepted. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$
St. James Cheese Company
641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; www.stjamescheese.com
See Uptown section for restaurant description. Delivery available. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Sat., early dinner Thu.-Sat., brunch Sun. $
Seaworthy
630 Carondelet St., (504) 930-3071; www.seaworthynola.com
Roasted black drum is served with sauteed sweet corn, field peas, green onion, miso, oyster bacon and salsa verde. Reservations accepted. Dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Ugly Dog Saloon
401 Andrew Higgins Drive, (504) 569-8459; www.theuglydogsaloon.com
Catfish Napoleon is deep-fried catfish topped with Gulf shrimp etouffee served over cheesy mashed potatoes. Reservations accepted for large parties. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $
Vic’s Kangaroo Cafe
636 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 524-4329
Jambalaya is made with chicken, spicy sausage, vegetables and rice. No reservations. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner and late-night daily. $
Vyoone’s Restaurant
412 Girod St., (504) 518-6007; www.vyoone.com
New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp are served head on with French bread. Reservations accepted. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sat.-Sun. $$$
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 509-7334; www.willajean.com
Cookies and milk includes chocolate chip cookies, a ball of cookie dough and vanilla-infused milk. Reservations accepted. Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sat.-Sun. $$
World of Beer
300 Julia St., (504) 299-3599; www.worldofbeer.com/locations/warehousedistrict
A Beerunch burger is an Angus beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, a sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, tomato and IPA sauce on a brioche bun. Reservations accepted. Lunch, dinner and late-night daily. $$