IT'S SOMETHING WE ALL SAY, PROBABLY A LITTLE TOO OFTEN: "I'M BUSY." Which is why we’ve succumbed to the allure of apps and delivery services that make our lives easier. And while we fully support the city’s brick-and-mortar businesses, there are a few local business owners who created programs that can save us time and money, and even protect our health.
NOLA Doc
Mark Berenson, the founder and medical director of NOLA Doc, is a house call physician who meets with local and visiting clients in the comfort of their homes or hotels.
“If it's appropriate for them to be seen outside of an ER or a hospital, I’ll go see them, assess them and just figure out what's going on and provide treatment onsite,” says Berenson, describing his business as “urgent care on the move.”
He also assists elderly patients and others on an ongoing basis.
Berenson graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, trained in California’s Bay Area hospital system and worked as an emergency room doctor for 10 years. He says he enjoys being out and about while visiting patients, rather than under the fluorescent lights of a hospital.
“I get to spend time with people in their environment,” Berenson says. “You really learn a lot about someone when you’re in their environment. You learn not only what they're saying, but how they're living. You pick up a lot of clues as to what's going on with them.”
Nitpicking in NOLA
When Christina Womack was pregnant with her fifth child, she learned that her other four children had head lice. It was a sobering discovery made in a salon, while her kiddos were getting haircuts. Womack had never dealt with nits, but she soon became an expert at eliminating them.
After she had her baby, Womack decided to help other women combat a problem she struggled with on her own. She launched Nitpicking in NOLA, a mobile head lice treatment and removal service. Womack uses non-toxic, pesticide-free products. Her technicians travel in discreet vehicles and often can meet with clients on short notice.
“Moms can typically take care of our kids, but no one takes care of us, in that sense,” Womack says. “My husband, although he looked through my hair, he didn't give me that warm, fuzzy feeling, because he can't even put hair in a ponytail, much less look for lice.”
New Orleans Groomers on the Go
Bathing a furry, four-legged friend is a time-consuming and messy task that many pet owners may want to push to the bottom of their to-do list. With those people in mind, Jenny Hart created New Orleans Groomers on the Go, a traveling dog and cat grooming service. Hart and her fiance converted a limo bus into a salon, complete with a grooming table, a bathtub and a water tank. The couple bathes around 10 animals over the course of a typical workday and will meet clients at their homes or at work.
Hart explained that most services are for maintenance grooming with repeat clients who are on a yearly schedule. Prospective clients should request an appointment well in advance.
ZapMaid
Wayne Xia wanted a tidy apartment, but he was tired of cleaning services that tried to sell him expensive packages based on contract agreements, or Craigslist maids who bailed on him at the last minute. So, he launched ZapMaid, an app-based cleaning service.
“You can essentially order a cleaner for however long you want, and pay for however much you want,” Xia explains. “There are no contracts.”
ZapMaid uses activated water, a natural cleaner comprised of water, salt and electricity. When applied to a dirty surface, activated water reaches between the dirt and the surface beneath. The charged water ions stick to the dirt and lifts it away, Xia explains.
Xia believes his a la carte-style system provides better treatment for the maids, and also “democratizes home cleaning for a lot of people who never thought they could afford it.”
Clean Creations
When Barbara Bolotte worked as a personal trainer and a fitness competitor, she prepared nutritious, home-cooked meals for herself. When a growing list of clients began to request those gourmet-quality feasts, she realized there was a need for a healthy meal prep and delivery service in New Orleans.
“I started preparing some meals for a couple of people, from home, and word spread like wildfire,” Bolotte says. She then established Clean Creations.
The company delivers meals packed in insulated coolers twice a week to customers' homes. Clean Creations posts a new menu on its website each week and allows clients to order a customizable plan that takes dietary restrictions and preferences into account, or they can order individual food items. Chefs make the meals from scratch in a cool, climate-controlled kitchen.
“From the very first step, until the very last step, we take pride in having the highest quality service,” Bolotte says.
NOLA Carwash & Detailing
Don’t have time to wash and wax your car? Frank Catalanotto, the owner of NOLA Carwash & Detailing, can help. Catalanotto’s company offers onsite car cleaning and detailing services. (Heads up, moms: they also clean children’s car seats.)
“We come to you,” Catalanotto says. His two SUVs have water and electricity on board and don’t need to use external electrical outlets or hoses.
Appointments should be made about a week in advance, but Catalanotto is flexible.
“We go above and beyond for our clients,” he says. “We pride ourselves on being professional, honest and fair.”
NOLA Carwash & Detailing offers discounts to military veterans, first responders and teachers. Maintenance packages are also available.
“We’re a family company,” Catalanotto says. “And when I say we're a family company, we ask about your mom and them.”