MILLISIA WHITE IS USED TO TALKING ABOUT DANCE. As the artistic director of the New Orleans Society of Dance (NOSD) and the founder of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies, when the phone rings, she expects to answer questions about the services the groups offer. She is not used to talking about herself.

“This is the first time since I’ve been doing this that anybody called to talk about me,” White says over the phone when we’re setting up an interview. “Everyone wants the painted faces. They want to know about the Baby Doll Ladies.”

White founded NOSD as a talent and performing arts group in March 2005, but she didn’t cement its real purpose until 2007, when she and a few fellow dancers choreographed and performed a floor show at a community town hall. An attendee pointed out that the costumes the women wore resembled those of the Baby Dolls, groups of women who paraded on foot on Mardi Gras day dressed like dolls in frilly satin dresses and bonnets. The likeness was unintentional, but White was entranced by the idea, and the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies (the signature branch of NOSD) began to take shape.

“My grandmother grew up on (the outskirts) of Storyville,” or “the district” as she used to call it, White says. “I vaguely remember in my early childhood [seeing] these women in these shiny dresses and these headpieces. I would wonder, ‘What is that about? Why is that woman dressed that way?’”

Her curiosity invigorated, White began researching New Orleans’ historical Baby Doll groups, sending her down a rabbit hole of memorabilia, books and eyewitness accounts that encompassed everything from writings from the 1930s and ’40s by writer and journalist Robert McKinney to interviews with New Orleans’ cultural icons Antoinette K-Doe and “Uncle” Lionel Batiste and their relatives. She found tales of highly organized pageantry dating back to 1912.

Many Baby Doll groups have come and gone in the 100-plus years since the first recorded Baby Doll parade, but the tenacity and determination of these “women of the jazz” inspired White. In 2009, after years of behind-the-scenes work, her group made its first public appearance on the Congo Square stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, accompanied by custom tunes scored by the group’s “music ambassador” DJ Hektik. The group marched in its first parade on Mardi Gras 2010, and even performed in the 2014 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group is associated with Carnival but performs and coordinates outreach programs year-round.

The outreach component of the group’s mission ensures that the legacy of woman-organized dancing groups will stay alive, White says. It also helps her scout for the next generation of talent. She draws on her skills as a dance educator for Orleans Parish schools to create arts-driven presentations for students that combine the history of doll-masking, breakout sessions with literacy components and creative writing with an immersive performance experience. Students get to create their own Baby Doll alter egos and backstory, and they get to mask. White and the Baby Doll Ladies have taken her educational showcase to schools in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

Outside her work with NOSD and the Baby Doll Ladies, public information about Millisia White is surprisingly scarce. That is, aside from a 2013 story in the New York Post which — improbably — called upon White to comment on Miley Cyrus’ Video Music Awards “twerking” scandal.

“They wanted someone in the community to speak on dance and bounce and where those terms come from,” she says. “I think the New York Post must have got wind of (a story local TV station WGNO produced about the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies), because the next thing I know, I’m sitting in an IHOP parking lot and my phone rings and it’s the people from the magazine.”

The woke wardrobe: Create a closet with a purpose for the New Year WHEN FLASHY EMAILS ABOUT AFTER-HOLIDAY SALES FLOOD OUR INBOXES, it’s tempting to click a link and stockpile our online shopping carts with su…

When I ask her about herself, she laughs heartily and offers a candid, self-deprecating answer.

“What do I want to say about me?” she says. “So much of what I do has been consumed by this project. Not just this, but the rebirth of morale and culture. … That is me. It might sound like a cop-out, but I’ve been dancing my whole life. … Before we ever said that we were going to call these ladies ‘baby dolls,’ it was all I’ve ever done. … You might have to ask somebody else about me!”

White wants to build a sustainable legacy for the NOSD that will last long after she can no longer mask — a legacy of strong, talented women that come together to serve each other and their community over a common ground: dance.

“Even through the eras, it was the dance that brought them all together,” she says. “That’s what we want to bring back to the forefront of this whole tradition.”

Likes:

Favorite thing about New Orleans? “The dance culture.”

Favorite Carnival song? “‘Hey Pocky Way’ by the Neville Brothers.”

Seafood boil or Carnival parade? “My favorite food is boiled crawfish! But … since I’m trying to level up on the business, I’m going to say the parade.”

Favorite thing to bake? “Sweet potato pie. I drop off pies for the holidays.”

Hidden talent? “I like to write. … I love creative writing and I’ve always enjoyed literature.”

What’s something that not many people know about you? “I was privileged to be the model selected for the paperback cover of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘Getting Mother’s Body’ by Suzan-Lori Parks.”

Where you can see her next: The New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies’ Mardi Gras day dance parade is Tuesday, March 5. The 2019 theme is “Homecoming,” as the group will resume its original route that ends at Orleans and Claiborne avenues under the Claiborne overpass.

Must-haves:

Parasol — “I feel we are the prettiest (Baby Dolls), and even our parasols are the prettiest.”

Great grandfather’s Holy Bible

Bracelet — one of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies’ first throws

Photo of grandmother — “She passed away recently. … Even today, I pull my strength from her.”

Lace gloves — “These are one of the Baby Doll Ladies’ accessories. It represents femininity, and also, to me, work ethic, because it [deals] with the hands. We make it happen.”