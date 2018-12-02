ALTHOUGH THE HOLIDAYS CAN BE "THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR," they also can be the most stressful.

Frequent parties are emotionally taxing for introverts; family events bring us face-to-face with relatives who share different political views; we’re rushing to buy and wrap gifts and breaking our budgets in the process; and we miss our loved ones who are not here to share the merriment with us.

“We stress about lack of time and lack of money,” says Laurie Z. Darling, a clinical psychologist at Jefferson Neurobehavioral Group. “All that can lead to mental, emotional and physical fatigue, which puts us at higher risk of feeling the effects of stress.”

Stress can cause irritability, trouble concentrating, headaches and feeling run down, along with an increased susceptibility to colds or respiratory infections. Darling says women are especially prone to those symptoms, citing a 2006 survey from the American Psychological Association (APA) which showed almost half of women in the United States report greater stress during the holidays, compared to 31 percent of men.

“Women may be more stressed than men [because of] social, cultural and physiological differences,” Darling says. Traditionally, women are nurturers and caregivers and, in turn, less mindful of self-care.

“Women also may feel guilty if they perceive they haven’t done enough or if they end up saying ‘no’ to someone,” Darling adds. “Physically, women may be more susceptible to stress reactions, in part related to hormonal fluctuations which can directly and indirectly impact other stress-mediators in the body.”

The APA survey also found women turn to unhealthy behaviors to cope with stress, such as overeating or drinking alcohol, rather than using positive stress management strategies. Darling suggests a few techniques for the frazzled to try.

“In the middle of a stressful situation or season, I often remind my patients to remember it is temporary ,” she says. “We can get through it one party, one activity, one difficult family member at a time.”

,” she says. “We can get through it one party, one activity, one difficult family member at a time.” “Watch your thoughts,” she says. “Make sure they aren’t snowballing from the current situation to all the other 10,000 to-dos you have left to accomplish over the next several days or weeks. Bring your mind back to the here and now. To help you do that, engage in a technique called present-centeredness. Focusing your five senses on the moment — what you hear, see, smell, feel, touch — can reset your mind and calm the racing thoughts.”

To help you do that, engage in a technique called present-centeredness. Focusing your five senses on the moment — what you hear, see, smell, feel, touch — can reset your mind and calm the racing thoughts.” “ Breathe ,” Darling says. “Not as an involuntary activity but as a purposeful strategy to slow your racing heart and mind. The best way to do this is to practice diaphragmatic breathing (using your diaphragm to bring air down into your lungs instead of breathing mostly in your chest). I recommend this activity to all my patients who are anxious, nervous or stressed in general.”

,” Darling says. “Not as an involuntary activity but as a purposeful strategy to slow your racing heart and mind. The best way to do this is to practice diaphragmatic breathing (using your diaphragm to bring air down into your lungs instead of breathing mostly in your chest). I recommend this activity to all my patients who are anxious, nervous or stressed in general.” “ Plan ahead as much as possible,” she advises. “If hosting, solicit input from family [and] close friends on their ‘can’t do without’ foods or activities, which will take some of the pressure off of the planning process. Also, divvy up those tasks. We are so quick to take it all on ourselves — either accept an offer of help and/or go out on a limb and ask for help.”

as much as possible,” she advises. “If hosting, solicit input from family [and] close friends on their ‘can’t do without’ foods or activities, which will take some of the pressure off of the planning process. Also, divvy up those tasks. We are so quick to take it all on ourselves — either accept an offer of help and/or go out on a limb and ask for help.” “ Do less, but make it count ,” she says. “We all tend to spread ourselves a bit thinner during the holidays, between multiple family and friend groups, work gatherings and community activities and … our own decorating and in-home celebrating. Many people are getting away from traditional holiday cards and are going digital. If it gives you joy to address those 150 envelopes, maybe [scale back] the holiday parties and gatherings [you attend] or increase online shopping from the comfort of your home, rather than in-store with stressful crowds and parking.”

,” she says. “We all tend to spread ourselves a bit thinner during the holidays, between multiple family and friend groups, work gatherings and community activities and … our own decorating and in-home celebrating. Many people are getting away from traditional holiday cards and are going digital. If it gives you joy to address those 150 envelopes, maybe [scale back] the holiday parties and gatherings [you attend] or increase online shopping from the comfort of your home, rather than in-store with stressful crowds and parking.” “Know your limits … and say ‘no’ to anything that is not absolutely critical , holiday-related or otherwise,” she warns. “Ultimately, your family and friends won’t hinge their love for you on your holiday performance, and if they do, maybe you need to re-evaluate that relationship.”

, holiday-related or otherwise,” she warns. “Ultimately, your family and friends won’t hinge their love for you on your holiday performance, and if they do, maybe you need to re-evaluate that relationship.” “Take care of yourself,” Darling says. “ Make sure you have time set aside for rest, relaxation and exercise for your mind and body. Intentionally choose to enjoy the time that you have, whether it’s down time to recharge or being around family and friends. Keep as much of your normal routine as possible.”

for your mind and body. Intentionally choose to enjoy the time that you have, whether it’s down time to recharge or being around family and friends. Keep as much of your normal routine as possible.” “Most importantly, remember the reason for the season,” she says. “It’s cliche, but it’s true. Holidays are about spending time with loved ones and connecting with your community of friends, neighbors and co-workers as well as your fellow man (or woman) at large. In fact, one of the best ways to combat a depressed mood is to do something nice for others — whether you volunteer at a local mission, be there for a friend who’s hurting, or even just let someone go in front of you in line.”

— whether you volunteer at a local mission, be there for a friend who’s hurting, or even just let someone go in front of you in line.” “If you think you are doing these things but still struggling, go talk to a psychologist,” Darling advises. “Sometimes we need help taking stock of areas where we can improve or ways to implement positive change.”

Say ‘spaaaah’

If your definition of self-care involves a day at the spa, then consider indulging in one of these treatments.

Earthsavers’ de-stress package is designed to relieve tension from head to toe. It includes a full body massage, foot reflexology and a scalp massage. The 95-minute service costs $150. Earthsavers also offers decadent products such as soothing bath salts, eye masks and calming essential oils.

Embodyment Salon & Spa offers skin brightening therapy, which includes a deep exfoliation, a relaxing massage and a conditioning mask that focuses on brightening and lightening, creating a luminous glow. The 50-minute session is $100.

The Waldorf Astoria Spa in The Roosevelt New Orleans hotel pampers clients with a 50-minute winter hydrating facial by emerginC Rawceuticals. The $165 treatment works to counter the effects of winter weather, late nights and adult libations, which can cause dry skin and acne breakouts.