IT’S CELEBRATION SEASON IN NEW ORLEANS. We no longer need to look for an excuse to party — from football games to galas to holidays to “it’s finally cool enough outside to cook gumbo” gatherings, reasons to revel abound.
Most people know how important it is to be a good guest. Bring a side dish or a dessert to accompany the meal, don’t discuss religion or politics and so on. But there’s an etiquette to being a good host as well, and it becomes crucial when there’s a problem among guests. Many personalities are folded into a get-together, no matter the occasion, and the mixing of those dispositions can have unintended results.
Carolyn Shelton, chef and New Orleans etiquette instructor, says the key ingredient of any successful soiree is the comfort and enjoyment of guests.
“Make sure that when they leave, they leave with a happy heart, full belly and a good memory,” Shelton says. “Problems are solved over food. What better time to have people together?”
But for the problems that seemingly can’t be assuaged by a charcuterie spread or cornbread stuffing, Shelton shares few strategies for diffusing sticky scenarios.
What should I do if …
... a guest RSVPs him- or herself, but shows up with a posse?
“Absolutely nothing,” Shelton says. “Go in the kitchen and scream, but then get over it.”
Welcome uninvited revelers and treat them as you would your other guests. Avoid confronting your friend until after the soiree. “In a subtle way later on, that conversation should come up … without attacking them. Proceed with caution about inviting that person the next time you have an event.”
... a guest arrives and reveals that he/she has a food allergy?
That’s the guest’s problem, Shelton says. The RSVP is the time to announce you’re allergic to tree nuts or have a gluten sensitivity, so the host can plan menus and drinks accordingly. “I would not go out of my way to accommodate that person at that point,” she says. “I would do minimally what is necessary. A good guest would never put you out that way.”
... I need to ask a guest to leave?
“If that person is making other guests uncomfortable … and it’s getting out of hand — he’s being loud, boisterous or controversial — it’s time for you to step up as the host,” Shelton says. “Take that person gently and calmly aside and address that issue immediately. Remove the guest from the party however possible … (but) never embarrass the person. Say, ‘This is my home, and you’re making my guests uncomfortable.’ Speak to them eye-to-eye, one-on-one and let them know their behavior is unacceptable, and ask them to leave.”
Try to remain neutral and keep frustration, anger and other emotions out of it, because that could escalate things. Be proactive — address the issue before the behavior becomes a real problem.
“There is no nice way, but you have to become creative and figure out how you’re going to handle that person,” Shelton says. If the guest has had too much to drink, you may want to involve another guest, or practice what Shelton calls “Uber-etiquette” and order a car or taxi for the inebriated attendee. “Insist on calling them a ride,” she says.
... guests don’t understand that the party is over?
Shelton drops hints, saying things like, “This party was so awesome,” or “I’ve got a 6 o’clock wake-up tomorrow morning.” If subtlety doesn’t work, be direct, but light-hearted. “I’m going to bed. Do you need me to make you a pallet on the floor?” is a line she trots out when partygoers overstay their welcome. You also can offer to help get guests home via a ride-hailing or taxi service.
Is it OK to ask guests to help clean up?
“No,” she says, “but good guests should offer.”
Is it OK to ask guests to BYOB?
“Yes,” she says, “but it’s not OK to specify what people bring.” You can ask for nonalcoholic mixers or a bottle of sparkling wine, but stipulating a bottle of 1982 Dom Perignon Brut Champagne is a no-no.
