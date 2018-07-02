ALTHOUGH IT SEEMS TO BE PARTICULARLY POPULAR WITH YOUNGER WOMEN, yoga is actually for everyone, regardless of age, body type, fitness level and gender, and experts agree that you’re never too young or too old to start this potentially life-changing practice.
The Yoga Alliance website (www.YogaAlliance.org) points out that we often associate yoga with hatha yoga, a generic term for “the well-known system of postures and breathing techniques.” But yoga goes beyond just physical movement and exercise: there are mental benefits to it as well, as it often incorporates meditation, relaxation and spirituality.
Dozens of studios in the greater New Orleans area have opened up over the years, and almost all of them offer a variety of specialized classes to cater to unique needs and all ages.
Some of the most common classes are vinyasa classes, which are flow-based and strengthening; anusara or other alignment-focused classes; and restorative sessions, sometimes called yin classes, which are gentle and therapeutic. Yoga studios often incorporate elements from all of the above. There also are hot yoga classes that help work up even more of a sweat, and bhakti classes, which focus primarily on the devotional aspect of yoga.
Whatever class you take, you’ll likely experience both physical and mental benefits; flow-based classes burn more calories and help build strength and confidence, while restorative classes can help cure injuries and induce a sense of well-being. Many of the local studios offer all-levels classes, too — and instructors work with students on modified poses using props such as blocks, blankets and bolsters.
If you’re just starting out (no matter your age or fitness level), Vera Lester, an instructor at Wild Lotus Yoga who also offers private classes, recommends checking out a beginner class to grasp the basic principles and poses that will set the foundation of your practice.
“If you’ve never done it before, get there early, introduce yourself to the teacher, ask any questions, and inform the teacher of any physical restrictions,” she advises. “Teachers want to answer those questions, because there are always specific accommodations for students.”
Generally speaking, she says, the younger demographic usually is looking to burn calories and build strength.
“I think people in their 20s through 40s are generally looking for a workout, to look good and experience feeling good as a result,” Lester says. “Part of it is about building strength and flexibility. Vinyasa and Iyengar [in which poses are held for long periods and often modified with props] are good for that. Any of the physically intense practices will develop strength, flexibility and your aerobic capacity.”
She explains that as we age, our connective tissue starts to dry out.
“That’s one of the reasons you get stiffer or creaky,” she says. “Some of it is aging, and some of it is hormonally related, especially in women.”
Yoga can help mitigate this, as the poses help lubricate the joints. It can also help with some other unpleasant side effects of growing older.
Peter Spera Jr. didn’t take his first yoga class until he was in his late 50s, thinking that it could help him alleviate his back pain. He found it so transformative and healing that he became a teacher. Now, at 71, he primarily works with people in their 50s and 60s at LSU Health Fitness Center in Algiers, and at Mel Ott Park and Recreation Center in Gretna.
“It just changed my whole life,” he says. “I feel healthier. I feel more flexible. I feel better mentally, and I’m more patient with people.”
He specializes in “gentle flow” classes.
“It’s not completely restorative, but we do a lot of work on our backs, working on our lower backs, strengthening the legs and hamstrings. Everyone has tight hamstrings,” he says. “I just try to get them to move … I tell them they’re not old. Challenge yourself. Don’t lay back just because you might embarrass yourself.”
Lester notes that just because you’re over a certain age doesn’t mean you have to stick with the slower classes. For example, she says post-menopausal women are benefitted by a physically challenging practice because it supports bone health.
“The more you move your body at that age, the better it will feel,” says Lester, adding that she has a 70-year-old student who started yoga later in life and just completed her first headstand.
Both instructors testify that the benefits are tremendous.
“It also cultivates spiritual connection, regardless of your religious practice,” Lester says. “A belief in something that is bigger than us — of which we are a part and that which connects us to everyone else. So, it lays a foundation for compassion and generosity and being a good human.”
“I recommend it to anyone, Spera says. “I don’t care how old you are.”