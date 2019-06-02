ARE YOU READY FOR THE BEACH? We don’t mean chiseled abs and a base tan — we’re talking about swimwear. Does last year’s swimsuit still fit? Did it ever fit?
Jeanne Emory, owner and buyer, and Mary Catherine Emory, marketing manager and assistant buyer at The Bra Genie, can help you find a perfect fit. Their No. 1 piece of advice? Buying a swimsuit without trying it on — either online or in-store — is a huge no-no.
“Even if you think you know your size, these manufacturers are all different, and even within the same manufacturer, some of their cuts and styles will differ in fit,” Jeanne says.
The women prefer separates over one-pieces for most clients, even though one-piece bathing suits are trendy this year. If your body type is truly average — your bust, waist and hips are mostly proportionate — you likely can wear a standard one-piece suit without any major fitting issues. However, if you’re tall, petite or curvy, a traditionally sized swimsuit can result in extra fabric or not enough coverage in key places, like the waist and derriere, but especially the bust.
“The band really gives 90 percent of the support in a swimsuit top or bra,” Jeanne says. “If your top is off by one size, one size can mean 2 inches [of difference in band length].”
Not wearing the right cup size is the most common error Jeanne and the fitters at The Bra Genie encounter. The shop carries mostly bra-sized swimwear (in more than 30 band lengths), which insures a nearly custom fit. Fitters measure the circumference directly below, directly over (under the armpits) and across the bust to determine band and cup size.
“It’s tricky to measure this yourself,” Jeanne says, because the upper body is shifting to manipulate the measuring tape. “It’s better to have a friend do it — a ‘breast’ friend, or a Bra Genie fitter.” Bottoms are much simpler — they usually match up with underwear size, but try those on too, if you can. The fit should be snug; Jeanne points out that once the suit gets wet, the material will stretch a little. If you’re in between sizes for bottoms, go with the smaller option.
Another mistake women make when choosing swimwear is believing that more fabric means more coverage and an overall slimmer appearance. Jeanne and Mary Catherine often have clients who default to fuller silhouettes — such as tankinis and long skirts — to camouflage what they feel are problem spots.
“A one-piece can be much more slimming,” Jeanne says, “especially a Miracle Suit or Magic Suit with built-in body slimming around the tummy. … A tankini sometimes gives more bulk around the middle. A bikini top with a high-waisted bottom is super flattering on a lot of body types, especially [on women who have] had babies or are trying to hide a menopause pooch.”
“In reality, they’d look much slimmer if they just wore a full coverage bottom, especially with a high leg — it draws the eye upward,” Mary Catherine says. If a client is sold on wearing a skirt, the women encourage them to try a mid-length straight skirt with adjustable sides. “You can get coverage while still showing some skin, without that billowy extra fabric,” she says.
“Within (the categories of) petite, curvy or tall, there are still so many different shapes,” Mary Catherine says, but she and Jeanne offer a few general fitting tips for these body types.
Petite
For petite women, a high-cut leg is very flattering because it elongates the body.
“An all-over print also can elongate the torso, or an all-solid suit,” Jeanne says. “Don’t break at the waist if you’re trying to look longer and leaner.”
Curvy
“Don’t be afraid to show a little skin,” Jeanne says. For curvy women, the breasts are usually the widest part of the body. Make sure they’re contained and secure — when trying on a top, bend over, jump up and down and lift up your arms to make sure you have the most comfortable and confident fit.
Accent the waistline, which is often the narrowest part of the body. Silhouettes like the monokini, a one-piece suit with front and back cutouts at the midriff, are very flattering on women with curves.
Tall
If you’re going for a one-piece, a bra-sized suit is a must. A standard-sized suit is going to stretch to accommodate a long torso, leaving little fabric to cover the bust. A suit with actual cups will provide more shaping and lift than athletic-style swimwear.
Mary Catherine and Jeanne prefer separates for tall women, because there’s more customization with sizing. Mary Catherine likes tankinis, especially with adjustable sides; Jeanne finds bikini tops and high-waisted bottoms particularly flattering for long torsos.
Most important, they urge clients to find a suit that makes them feel comfortable and confident.
“We try to push the boundaries a little bit” by encouraging women to try silhouettes they may initially shy away from, Jeanne says, “but we don’t want someone to buy swimwear that they’re not comfortable in. … People see you in your swimwear more often than they see you in your underwear, so it’s important that it makes you feel beautiful.”