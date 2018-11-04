THE TEAM BEHIND FAIT THINKS IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO GET YOUR HANDS DIRTY.
FAIT (www.faitnola.com), from the French meaning “he or she does or makes,” is a company devoted to creativity, “using plants as a medium for creative expression,” says Laura Joffrion, one of FAIT’s co-founders. FAIT is a family affair: Laura, her sister Emily Joffrion and their mother Kathleen Robinson co-created FAIT to encourage the maker in all of us, via a mobile greenhouse known affectionately as Axil Rose.
Axil Rose is FAIT’s refurbished, retrofitted 1997 GMC Step van, which was a laundry truck in its former life. The FAIT team partnered with the fabricators at New Orleans Airlift (the builders behind the Music Box Village’s sound installations) for the van’s rebuild. The name is a play on the axle of the van and the axil of a plant.
FAIT offers a “personalized experience” to help customers choose the right plant.
“It depends on what you gravitate toward,” Laura says. “Are you more of a bromeliad kind of person? Are you looking for greenery? Tropicals? A terrarium? A fern? … Do you want (the plant) to be outside? Do you have a lot of light in your house? How often are you able to water it? We really walk through that question-and-answer with someone who is excited about plants but unsure of (what to get).”
The women help pot and embellish each plant, whether in a traditional container or a terrarium or accented with crystals or pebbles, teaching clients the right depth to sink the plant in the soil or multi-hued sand and the appropriate watering schedule.
“And it’s teaching them to succeed,” Robinson says. “We’re putting them on a path to success, that (the plant) really is going to live.” Robinson and Laura say most of the hesitation they hear from would-be plant owners stems from their belief that the plant is doomed to die a brown, desiccated death at home, but projects come with a solemn pinky-promise from FAIT’s owners.
“When you buy something from us, you can always bring it back,” Laura says. “We will always help you. If you don’t think (the plant) is happy, we will help you figure out why and bring it back to life. We want to offer people a little safety and security.”
The truck hosts public and private workshops, and appears at festivals, art markets and pop-ups. Depending on the project, instruction will take place in the Louisiana sinker cypress-lined interior of the truck, at picnic tables beside the truck’s pop-up terrarium bar or inside a client’s home or business.
Workshop projects include macrame plant hangers and the Japanese technique of kokedama, in which a plant’s root system is formed into a soil-and-clay ball and covered with moss. For the holidays, FAIT is planning decor workshops to create air plant and crystal ornaments and succulent wreaths accented with pine cones, cattail, ivy and other winter greenery.
Popular workshops involve mounting plants such as staghorn ferns and pink “Venus” bromeliads (a favorite with the guys, according to sales reports) onto driftwood. The installations can be small enough to adorn your desk at work, or large enough to drape over a fireplace mantle.
For Laura, the most enjoyable part of the experience so far is Axil Rose itself.
“At our launch party, I was just so overwhelmed with joy,” she says. “I was literally walking around in my dream. … It’s just such a warm, inviting environment for people to enjoy and walk in, and once they’re in there, they’re surrounded by all of these gorgeous living things. ... Watching people get excited … and sharing our love and passion for plants — that’s the whole point.”