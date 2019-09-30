Don’t let the weather fool you. Fall is finally here.
And although there’s not much you can do about unseasonably warm days, at least you can make it feel like autumn inside your home without cranking up the air conditioning. Cozy fabrics, rich patterns and colors and festive accents will do the trick.
Two local interior designers offer advice on how to get started.
Designer Susan Currie (233 Walnut St., 504-237-6112; www.susancurriedesign.com) says swathing your kitchen table with cloths, placemats, and table runners in earthy autumn colors is a quick way to update a home.
"As you continue to create your tablescape for the fall, add fall-themed bowls and small salad or dessert plates to accent your regular dining ware,” Currie says.
Mixing patterns and fall hues with white or cream china makes the room feel more festive, she adds. Currie also suggests displaying a collection of baskets and filling them with fall foliage. Incorporate small pumpkins in the flower arrangement or place them around the basket.
When it comes to refreshing the living room, designer Kelly Sutton (3937 Magazine St., 504-302-2547; www.kellysuttoninc.com) likes to swap light, summery blankets and linen pillows for warm, fluffy throws and pillows in velvety fabrics and deep hues.
“You could bring in some navy blues, forest greens and amber and cognac colors,” she says. “The whole mood of the room sort of shifts.” You can enhance the fall vibes by adding patterns that incorporate those colors.
Pillows are easy to update because they can be stored when not in use, and you can save money on seasonal pillows by buying just a cover — if that’s an option — or snagging discounts at local retailers. If you spring for custom-made pillows, opt for a luxurious fabric on the front and a less expensive one on the back, Sutton says.
For design inspiration, explore women’s fall fashion trends and find ways to pull those themes into your home, Currie says.
“Interior design tends to follow what’s happening in fashion,” she says. “This season I am seeing plaids and animal prints down the runway. Perhaps add a plaid lumbar pillow to a chair, or show your wild side by adding a pair of spotted leopard pillows to your sofa.”
You also can layer a faux hide rug over one of your existing rugs, she says.
Elegant autumn-inspired accessories can enliven a space, but to keep your home from looking like the scene of a Halloween party, stick with classic items and ideas or things found in nature, Currie says. Cut branches from the garden or pick up fresh fall flowers at a grocery or florist, and arrange them inside a tall cylindrical vase, she suggests.
Currie favors forsythia, with its warm yellow blossoms, and eucalyptus, which adds texture and fragrance.
“If you like neutrals, I personally think pussy willow is a great way to add texture for the fall, and it can be dried for a long-lasting arrangement on your dining table,” Currie says.
For more ideas, Sutton recommends checking out the “usual suspects” online like Pinterest and Houzz or spend some time perusing local boutiques.
“I think just taking a stroll down Magazine Street is an easy way to get inspiration and see what the shops have,” she says.
Currie agrees.
“There are so many stores out there with fall decor,” she says. “Take a Saturday afternoon field trip to pick up a few seasonal accents to bring the feeling of fall into your home.”