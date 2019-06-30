NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS ARE MADE WITH THE BEST OF INTENTIONS. But by the time July arrives — following the revelry of Mardi Gras and an onslaught of springtime festivals — those goals (understandably) often have become an afterthought.

Summer is the perfect time to get back on track to accomplish them.

“Life can happen very quickly,” says Dr. Rachel Csaki, a psychiatrist with Ochsner Health System. “We get busy, and sometimes we can lose sight of our goals. It helps to pause and revisit them. You can reaffirm your commitment to those goals and explore what's working and what's not working.”

Citing an acronym from a psychiatry journal, Csaki says goals should be SMART: They should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound, meaning the goal-setter should have some sort of deadline in mind.

“It’s important to have that time-bound piece, so you can come back and say, ‘Let me see how I'm doing,’” she says. “‘Let me see if these goals are still meaningful to me, and relevant in my life.’”

Csaki offers her advice on how to assess — in a healthy, productive way — the progress we’ve made (or haven’t) towards our goals.

• Acknowledge the highlights of the process so far. You may not have met your goal, but if you've “moved the needle a little bit,” you’ve made progress, she says. If your goal was to lose weight, celebrate “non-scale victories,” such as dropping a jean size, taking the stairs at work instead of the elevator or feeling like you have more energy. “Realize that every step is a step in the right direction,” she says.

• Recognize that trying to meet a goal is like embarking on a journey. We may lose our way, gain forward momentum, or find a better path to travel. Setbacks are part of any journey, and present the opportunity to start anew, change habits and reflect on what you are trying to achieve.

• When you’re feeling frustrated, write down a few positive things that have recently happened. “Changing your mindset can help you cope with fear, disappointment and anxiety,” Csaki says. If you keep hitting a roadblock, take a step back and analyze what’s triggering the return to old habits or ways of thinking.

• Try dividing a major goal into smaller, more achievable goals. “A lot of times we set these big New Year's resolutions or goals, and they're very large,” Csaki says. “Break it down and make it fun.”

• After you’ve reached a goal, do something nice for yourself. Rewards can reinforce the reasons you’ve wanted to make a change, and they also make the process more exciting and sustainable.

• Enlist the support of your friends and family. If possible, partner with someone who is working towards a similar goal.

• Take advantage of technology. “There is so much technology available now to keep us on track — from apps to online support groups, podcasts and TED Talks,” she says. “Technology can be a tremendous asset in goal-setting.”

• Avoid negative influences in your life. If there are people, experiences or things that seem to pull you in the wrong direction, step away from them. Surround yourself with positive people.

• Create an atmosphere that’s conducive to positive change, and practice basic self-care. Csaki suggests asking yourself some of the following questions: “Am I getting enough rest? Am I following a healthy diet? Do I have work-life balance? How do I manage stress? Am I making times for things that bring me joy or happiness?” Ultimately, she says, “We have to be compassionate and kind to ourselves.”