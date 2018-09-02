BY NOW, YOU'VE PROBABLY HEARD THE EYE-ROLLING ANECDOTE that you’ll be able to save a fortune for retirement if you just forsake the avocado toast and everything else that might bring you a few moments of temporary but expendable joy. People have read think pieces that suggest not going out (ever) and instead investing or saving that money. But realistically, as New Orleanians who live in a city that offers us a lot of indulgences (not to mention the rising costs of living), it’s hard to follow that advice. After all, this is a city where it is acceptable to purchase a tutu at any age and consider it an investment. Here’s a more realistic approach to saving for retirement by the decades.
In your 20s
If you’re fortunate enough to have found a full-time job or career that offers benefits and a 401(k), Jude Boudreaux, financial planner at The Planning Center, recommends seizing this opportunity, even if you can afford to put away only a small percentage of each paycheck.
Employee 401(k) contributions are automatically deducted from your paycheck during each pay period. The money is taken out before taxes, and contributions are invested at the employee’s direction, so you have the option to take high-risk or low-risk investments. Most employers match at least a percentage of your 401(k) contributions.
“That’s free money,” Boudreaux says. “That’s the easiest way to amplify your savings early on.”
At this stage, it’s important to develop an awareness of spending habits. Take note of obligatory expenses such as rent, car insurance, phone bills and student loans, along with the things that enhance your lifestyle, such as dining out, traveling or going to music festivals.
“Ultimately, being able to retire is about being able to live on a fixed income,” he says. “The more you understand about your spending, the more likely it is that you’ll be able to retire one day.”
Your 20s also is a time to think about your goals. Although those goals will change over the course of your life, Boudreaux says it helps with saving money if you have at least one clear goal that can help you justify staying in and eating a bowl of cereal for dinner instead of going out for a meal and drinks (and after-dinner drinks).
“It’s difficult to say ‘no’ to spending money on things like going out if you don’t have a bigger ‘yes,’” he says.
Consider that paying off student loans is itself a type of savings. It may be a sound financial plan to put extra income into paying down those debts before contributing heavily to a retirement account.
“It’s freeing up future cash flow,” he says.
In your 30s
At this age, Boudreaux advises trying to find a fulfilling and rewarding career — especially since people are retiring later.
“For people who have found the right career, work has never been better,” he says. “Think about longevity. We can save a little more slowly because we have a few more years in the workforce.”
Consider paying for programs that will advance your career, such as getting a certificate or taking a class to learn a new skill. In the long run, it’s a good investment.
This also is a decade for promotions and pay raises. Boudreaux suggests using that money to pad your retirement account. For example, if you get a 2 percent raise, try to put 1 percent of that increase into savings (after buying yourself a celebratory daiquiri or two, of course).
“These are real opportunities to save without it hindering your lifestyle,” he says.
People often start families in their 30s, and while schooling can be incredibly pricey, early childhood isn’t as expensive as you might think — parents of young children don’t have as much free time to spend money like they used to.
Boudreaux also recommends setting up a Roth IRA, an individual retirement account which allows you to set aside after-tax income (up to a specified amount) each year. At 59-and-a-half years old, you can make tax-free withdrawals.
In your 40s
At this age, you might have teenaged kids and complicated financial responsibilities such as caring for aging parents, so saving can be particularly tough.
“One thing I often tell clients is that they make college loans, but they don’t make retirement loans,” Boudreaux says. “This sometimes means having difficult conversations with your kids about what you can or can’t do for them. But it’s better to have that conversation now than to have the conversation about having to live with your grown kids because you’ve run out of money in retirement.”
He advises against investing aggressively to catch up on retirement funds — this is a recipe for disaster for those who aren’t comfortable buying and selling stocks in volatile markets. Be aware of your risk tolerance.
“If market downturns keep you up at night, trying to be extra aggressive will eventually catch up with you,” he says.
In your 50s and 60s
Lifestyles might change in your 50s, allowing for more cash flow. Maybe your kids are done with school, so you can get back into saving.
At this age, don’t focus only on what you’re retiring from, but what you’re retiring to. Perhaps after all these years of a full-time job, you just want to craft raunchy costumes year-round with your Krewe du Vieux group or take up gardening and golf, or all of the above. In the early years of retirement, people can spend too much of their savings before incomes level out, because they’re finally taking “the big trip” or embarking on a new passion project.
Financial planning is tricky and has constantly moving variables, but it can be tailored to your lifestyle and shifting goals. Boudreaux advises clients to do what they can, figure out the risks they’re willing to take and ignore the Forbes articles lauding 20-something billionaires.
“There’s no yardstick to compare your savings to someone else’s,” he says.