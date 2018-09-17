"We love this gown because of its timeless silhouette, soft feminine fabric and just the right amount of sparkle." — owner Yvonne LaFleur
"This gown has become an instant favorite among our team and our brides. The gown's classic silhouette flatters every body type, drawing attention to the waistline and accentuating feminine lines. The off-the-shoulder draped strap adds a modern, flirty and romantic touch. The soft placement of sparkle on the bodice makes this gown appropriate for day or night. For brides seeking variety in their wedding day look, the straps are detachable, transforming the piece into a beautiful strapless ball gown." — owner Mandy Wienhusen
"Femi (far right) is a gorgeous mermaid gown with an elegant new-era sequin body and flesh tone underlay. The gown features a sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps and organza bottom." — co-owners Randi Lawrence Jones and Raschelle Lawrence-Dillon
"A modern and unique design, chic and fabulous for the bride who is not afraid to make a statement. It's so on trend for what is happening right now in couture bridal, but with an affordable price point." — Courtney Schulman