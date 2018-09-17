+3 
Hollywood glamour gown with a crepe skirt, French lace and a crystal and pearl waist detail, $1,499 at Yvonne LaFleur.

"We love this gown because of its timeless silhouette, soft feminine fabric and just the right amount of sparkle." — owner Yvonne LaFleur

Flowing tulle gown in blush or ivory by Hayley Paige, $2,860 at Town & Country Bridal.

"This gown has become an instant favorite among our team and our brides. The gown's classic silhouette flatters every body type, drawing attention to the waistline and accentuating feminine lines. The off-the-shoulder draped strap adds a modern, flirty and romantic touch. The soft placement of sparkle on the bodice makes this gown appropriate for day or night. For brides seeking variety in their wedding day look, the straps are detachable, transforming the piece into a beautiful strapless ball gown." — owner Mandy Wienhusen

The Femi gown by Pandora Bridal, $4,000 at Couture Bridal Collective.

"Femi (far right) is a gorgeous mermaid gown with an elegant new-era sequin body and flesh tone underlay. The gown features a sweetheart neck, spaghetti straps and organza bottom." — co-owners Randi Lawrence Jones and Raschelle Lawrence-Dillon

Lace and tulle gown by L'amour by Calla Blanche, $1,300 at Pearl's Place.

"A modern and unique design, chic and fabulous for the bride who is not afraid to make a statement. It's so on trend for what is happening right now in couture bridal, but with an affordable price point." — Courtney Schulman

