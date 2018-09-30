THERE'S NOTHING QUITE LIKE FRESH GREENS AND HERBS to complete the flavor of a dish or garnish a cocktail. But purchasing these plants by the pack can be inefficient, say, if you need a single sprig of mint or four cups of basil with stems attached — “fresh” from the store can mean expensive or wasteful. If this is a familiar quandary, it may be time to grow your own edible garden. We think of fall as a time to harvest, not plant, but there are plenty of herbs and greens that will thrive during autumn and winter.
Andrew Prat, horticulturist and co-founder and chief operating officer of Southern City Farm, understands the do-it-yourself impulse. While in college, he noticed a niche for microgreen production in the city, so he started his own urban farm. He went from cultivating plants in his parents’ garage, to working in an apartment building storage shed to Southern City’s current 1,100-square-foot warehouse in Elmwood, which supplies microgreens, herbs and edible flowers to more than 30 restaurants, bars and markets in the New Orleans area. He shares some advice about what to plant and how to nurture it.
Prat says the most underestimated edible plant everyone should grow is sunflower microgreens, which taste like sunflower seeds and add a pleasant nutty flavor to a dish.
“They don’t look very interesting, but they’re healthy and you can grow them in large amounts,” he says. “They go well with salads, and they have a lot more nutrients [than] lettuces, which are mostly made of water.”
Sunflower shoots are easy to cultivate, as are radish microgreens, which have nutrient levels comparable to full-grown radishes but are significantly spicier. Rosemary also is easy. It should be planted in the ground — it’s a shrub, so it needs room to spread (it can grow to 2 to 3 feet tall).
Prat also recommends planting cilantro and mint. Mint should have its own pot because it grows rapidly and will take over a shared planter; min and lavender are prone to root rot, so a pot provides better drainage than most gardens.
Though growing these herbs and greens is simple, it’s essential to start with good seeds and a good potting mix, Prat says. Good soil has ingredients such as peat moss that retain moisture, but shouldn’t contain clay or sand, which can clump and restrict drainage. Start seeds in a small pot indoors in a sunny window with filtered light — most edible plants don’t like continuous direct sunlight. Plant a few seeds in each pot, because some may not germinate. Water frequently as they begin to sprout and keep soil moist as seedlings start to grow. If the plants continue to grow well, consider replanting microgreens in a larger pot (up to 6 inches in diameter); Prat recommends planting herbs in a raised flower bed covered with mulch. Whether repotting is necessary “depends on how much you cut it back, but if the pot is too small, the plant will run out of water quickly,” he says.
Plant woody-stemmed herbs (rosemary and thyme, for example) at least eight to 10 weeks before the first cold snap. Because of their short germination period, you can plant microgreens at any time, but since our “winter” is unpredictable, consider starting greens and less-hardy herbs such as mint, cilantro, lavender and parsley in pots that can be moved inside during inclement weather.
If you’re the type of gardener who can kill a plastic fern, Prat has words of encouragement.
“Don’t give up,” he says. “Keep trying — you’ll get the hang of it. … Herbs and greens don’t really need added nutrients, but the trick is that you have to water it — that’s the No. 1 thing that people don’t do.”
Vertical planting
If you’re landlocked for garden space, vertical planting is a way to have your garden and eat it, too. A trendy way to plant vertically is to use a hanging shoe organizer to hold plants. You can leave a plant in its plastic pot and tuck it inside the shoe opening or fill the opening with potting soil and the sprouted plant. Prat says each opening is about the size of the 6-inch pot he recommends for maintaining herbs and greens.
“As long as you water it and it gets the right … mix of shade and filtered sunlight, it will work,” he says. “I’ve seen tomatoes grown that way, and strawberries will also do well in those.”
Shoe organizers come in plastic, but Prat (and many bloggers who’ve tried the technique) recommends using canvas, since it will hold in moisture and allow drainage. If you use plastic, be sure to cut small holes in the bottom of each slot. Prat also has seen home gardeners use old gutters for vertical planting. Simply mount rows of gutters along a fence — being sure to drill small holes in the base so the soil can drain — and fill with potting mix and seeds. Remember to hang them in a place where plants won’t get blasted by the sun.
Herbs as medicine
Ever heard of thieves’ oil? Rachael Reeves, clinician, herbalist and health educator at Maypop Community Herb Shop, says the legend was born during the plague outbreaks of the Middle Ages. Bubonic plague spread rapidly throughout Europe, killing nearly one-third of the population. According to the legend, a group of thieves pillaged the homes of plague victims without becoming infected by the disease, owing to a decoction of herbs and other plants worn in masks covering their faces or in vials around their necks. Herbs such as rosemary, sage and lavender were mixed with other items like garlic, camphor and cloves and steeped in oil, which, when inhaled, supposedly prevented the thieves from succumbing to the infection themselves.
Much of this story can’t be substantiated, but science backs up the medicinal power of herbs. The volatile (or essential) oils in some plants have antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal and even antiviral qualities, which is why they’ve been used in kitchens and other places for thousands of years. Before refrigeration, people used herbs and spices to preserve food as well as treat common ailments. In the South, we think of our method of cooking as a cultural tradition, but it actually has roots in the medicinal qualities of seasonings — even the trinity of onion, celery and bell peppers.
Reeves, who offers group and individual sessions to teach natural options for at-home health maintenance, says these plants can help with many concerns, from digestion and circulation to chronic illness. She recommends incorporating these foods into your daily regimen, using fresh or dried plants rather than supplements for full potency. You also can get the benefits of intensely aromatic herbs by bathing with them or breathing in their scents, which are dispersed by those volatile oils.
“Just the smell of all these plants can actually create a response in the body,” Reeves says.
She explains the benefits of some fall herbs:
Parsley — Reeves says any plant that is rich in color is also rich in minerals and antioxidants. “Parsley is amazing,” she says. “It’s also strongly lymphatic so it helps move the lymph system (which detoxifies the body). [The antioxidants] help blood vessels and vascular structure.” Parsley root is helpful in ridding the body of mucous and other “damp conditions,” especially after a cold or other respiratory problem, and can provide relief from some thyroid and autoimmune conditions.
Sage — Reeves says sage is highly antimicrobial and antibacterial, owing to its high concentration of volatile oils. “It can literally disinfect the air,” she says. Sage is great as a mouthwash and can help with hot flashes and menopause. “You can use things that are warming in that way to move the circulation and to move things out, or to just disperse heat,” she says.
Rosemary — “Any of these aromatics are going to help the digestion and the head,” Reeves says. “We put it in our memory tonic [at Maypop] because it helps get circulation to the brain.” Rosmarinic acid is derived from rosemary plants — it’s high in antioxidants and is popping up in natural products as a preservative.
Thyme — Thyme may have been the first disinfectant. Thymol, an antiseptic compound derived from the thyme plant, was first isolated in 1719, but its use dates back much further — by some accounts, to the ancient Romans. “It’s also great for the lungs,” Reeves says.
Mint — Mint has calming, cooling properties. Reeves likes using mint in teas to help with headaches and stress. “It helps disperse the blood and bring focus to the brain,” she says.