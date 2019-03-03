SPRING HAS SPRUNG! Although it feels more like summer most days, with unbearably high humidity, warmth just this side of oppressive, and rain, rain, rain. But that’s OK: better days are on the way, as is the height of crawfish season, second lining Mardi Gras Indian tribes on Super Sunday and afternoons that are picture-perfect for sipping rose outdoors.

To help get readers in the mood, we present the Spring Issue of CUE Magazine, full of stories that will shake off the winter (well, winter-ish — it never got quite that cold) blahs. First, it’s time to inject some fresh life into your wardrobe. Local boutiques are stocking ready-to-wear versions of the runways’ hottest trends, from polka dots, golden hues and saturated earth tones to super-feminine ruffles and barely-bare midriffs. Bonus: rompers and wrap dresses appear to be here to stay, so if you stocked up last spring, you’re good to go.

Next, check in on those New Year’s resolutions to “eat better.” Did you start a new diet on Jan. 1? Have you already fizzled out on it? If so, certified health coach Becky Caracci may have an explanation for you in our health & wellness column. She dissects health food trends and offers expert advice to help you find the right nutrition plan.

Get moving with the instructors from NOLA Tribe Yoga and some fuzzy, adorable and adoptable kittens at the LA/SPCA during the groups’ monthly kitten yoga series. You don’t need to be a cat person to appreciate the massive effort the LA/SPCA puts into housing and caring for its kitten population, or the cute, curious kitties tumbling all over the place.

These stories and more are here to coax you back into the light.

Peace, love and a slew of sunny days,

Katherine M. Johnson