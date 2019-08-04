DON’T ASK FLETCHER AND TRAVERS MACKEL WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE TWINS.

“I love answering questions about being a twin, but it’s hard for me sometimes because … all I know is being a twin,” Travers says. “This guy didn’t just pop up when I was 14.”

Fletcher concurs.

“I don’t know what it’s like ‘to be a twin’ because I’ve never not been a twin,” he says. “I don’t know what life is like without him.”

The two have spent a lifetime fielding questions about being part of a nearly identical set (except for around age 12, when Travers experienced a growth spurt that left him 4 to 5 inches taller than Fletcher for about a year) — from their childhood, during which their mother dressed them alike, to the early 2000s, when they began their careers at WDSU-TV sporting comparable haircuts and wardrobes. Their similar sartorial choices were more than coincidence.

“We lived on opposite sides of a double [house],” Fletcher says. “We’re the same size, so it was like, double the wardrobe. (Travers) used to get upset because I’d show up and he’d [ask], ‘Is that my suit?’”

Other than raiding each other’s closets, the two have never committed any of the stereotypical antics associated with twin-dom. There were no practical jokes, switching dates or taking exams for each other.

“We get asked questions like, ‘Do you know what [your brother is] thinking?’ or ‘Can you feel his pain?’” Fletcher says. “I still get them. But we never did any of that stuff — I’m sorry if that ruins the image of twins for some people.”

There were plenty of opportunities for the brothers to try it out, though. They attended Christian Brothers School together, then De La Salle High School, then Delgado Community College before interning at WDSU to study broadcast journalism and finally graduating from Loyola University. They both played golf (their dad was a former golf pro) and baseball along the way, choosing to disregard the stigma often associated with attending community college so they could play baseball at Delgado under the tutelage of coach Joe Sherman, one of the founders of the school’s program.

For some, so much togetherness could have sparked some contention. Not for these two.

“We would push each other,” Fletcher says. “[I’ve] never felt like one brother outshined the other. I don’t know if it was us stunting each other or us just being … in lockstep with each other in life.”

That air of friendly competition continued into the budding stages of their careers, when Fletcher, after working for the NBC affiliate in Alexandria for a few years, was hired by WDSU in New Orleans in 2002. Travers was working at a news station in Monroe at the time.

“We were both going into the same field, and people in television start off a lot of times in smaller markets, so … it made me want to shoot better stuff for my resume tape, because my brother had got a job [in the city before I did],” he says. “It was incentive — my brother was working in New Orleans, so now I have to work in a top-tier market too. … It was sibling motivation.”

They were pleasantly surprised when the news director at WDSU decided to hire them both, with the blessing of WDSU stalwarts such as Norman Robinson and Helena Moreno, now-City Council president.

“It was an unusual move,” Fletcher says. “Who’s going to put twins on TV? It’s too gimmicky or too confusing. But it’s not — New Orleans is a unique place, we’re from here, we both love it here, we can both coexist here.”

He and Travers successfully carved out individual niches in the local media landscape, but their (sort of) divergent career paths (Fletcher covers sports and Travers covers news) may be where their differences end. The two are a lot alike in more than skill sets and interests — even their personal identities are inextricably intertwined.

“We were together through high school and college, so I would say our personalities took on their own lives when we got away from each other,” Travers says. “But we still have similar personalities. We’re both chatty and type-A. … I have everything in common with my brother.”

Fletcher again concurs.

“It’s not like I’m loud and he’s quiet, or I’m hyper and he’s calm — we’re both pretty loud, pretty animated, pretty passionate and opinionated, and we always have been, so there never was separating us that way,” Fletcher says.

Co-workers and even Travers’ wife often joke that there really is only one “Mackel” — “the Mackel” — because they’re so much alike. But their bond is undeniably special, and an indelible part of their individual identities.

“I look at him and I certainly see me, but I also see a lot of him,” Fletcher says. “We can tell what’s going on with each other, even from the way he’s hitting the keys on the computer.”

“I think there’s nothing better,” Travers says. “We have a ton of shared experiences through 44 years of life. … I can’t imagine not having a twin brother. I don’t ever think about it or picture it.”

Travers’ must-haves

Vintage wristwatch from 1971 — a gift from Fletcher

Wedding ring (on Travers’ hand) — “I got married in May of last year and I’ve never taken my wedding ring off.”

Custom Marucci Sports baseball bat — a gift from Loyola University’s baseball program

His father, Frank Mackel’s, Foot-Joy golf bag — “We lost a lot in Katrina … but saved this from the attic.” [His father died in 2001.]

Trophy from his father’s 1966 New Orleans Golf Association’s Greater New Orleans Open competition

Framed photo of Travers, his wife Meg and their 4-month-old daughter, Finley

Press credentials from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea — “As a journalist, it was one of the greatest experiences. We went to the [Demilitarized Zone]. … This is when Kim Jong-un was launching missiles into the Sea of Japan.”

Fletcher’s must-haves

Drawing of the brothers’ childhood home in Gentilly and a brick saved from its facade before its demolition

Press credentials from Super Bowl XLIV — “Nothing will ever compete with being on the field in Miami when the Saints won the Super Bowl.”

Louisiana Associated Press award — “I won Best News Reporting — Small Market in 2000 for a story I did in Alexandria. … That was the first time I felt like, ‘OK, I’ll probably be OK doing this job.’”

“Tales of Iceland” by Stephen Markley — “[Iceland] was one of my bucket list trips and my wife’s too. It was a really funny book and it was such a fascinating place.”

Custom baseball glove monogrammed with the initials of each school team for which he played — “When I played, you got either a black baseball glove or a brown baseball glove. Now I feel like I’m building a race car.”

Likes

Do you like okra in your gumbo?

Fletcher: “Yeah, I love okra. I can eat okra every day. Some people find it gross and slimy — I think it’s fantastic.”

Travers: “You can put some okra in it, but maybe just in gumbo? I’m not a huge okra fan.”

What are your thoughts on out-of-season king cake?

Fletcher: “No for me. I love king cake but I can’t remember the last time I had it when it wasn’t Carnival.”

Travers: “No. Hard no. But the original McKenzie’s king cake is the only king cake in my world.”

Snowballs — stuffed with ice cream or no?

Fletcher: “Feel free to judge me, but I am not a huge snowball fan. … I love the first few bites, but then they melt and it becomes syrup to me. I start looking for a way to dump it.”

Travers: “No, just the ice with the flavor. I’d maybe do a little condensed milk, like with the Dreamsicle flavor at Pandora’s.”