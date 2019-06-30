WHEN YOU’RE IN THE MIDST OF THE MID-YEAR DOLDRUMS, a little change can go a long way. Whether you’re sick of your wall color or that dingy light fixture in the dining room just isn’t cutting it anymore, these weekend home projects will bring just the right amount of “new” to your living space to get you ready to tackle the second half of 2019.

Before you dive deep into any projects, Nomita Joshi-Gupta, owner of wallpaper and design store Spruce (2043 Magazine St., 504-265-0946; www.sprucenola.com), recommends first taking a day to organize and clean your space. Having a less-cluttered sense of the area will allow you to better envision potential projects.

And as tempting as it is, don’t get too enticed by those marathons of “House Hunters” on HGTV, she says. Setting realistic expectations is key to actually finishing projects and not just leaving a mess in the middle of your living room.

Add color to the walls

To add a splash of color to your walls, painting or wallpapering a room is a big change that can be accomplished in only a few days. “It’s a super dramatic change that completely transforms your room,” Joshi-Gupta says.

If looking at paint swatch after paint swatch is way too stressful and you could use some color guidance, Joshi-Gupta says that recently she’s seen her clients gravitate toward green and coral hues. Preferred shades range from light mint green to deep forest green and from light blush to a deep salmon.

Wallpaper is another option. Before you make any purchases, Joshi-Gupta says, you should decide whether you want to wallpaper a whole room or just an accent wall or the ceiling. She recommends starting small.

“You might get bored of it in a couple of years, so maybe just investing in a feature wall and making it look like more of a piece of art is fun,” she says. “Sometimes people seem to be able to live with it better in smaller spaces because it's a little bit more palatable.”

But the most important thing to consider when wallpapering is your budget, Joshi-Gupta says. “Wallpaper can be expensive,” she says. “It can go from anywhere from $50 for a roll to many hundred dollars a roll.”

For DIY-ers, she recommends self-adhesive wallpaper, which peels off like a sticker. “That's a very easy way to really glam up your space or make it updated very quickly,” she says.

Replace your light fixtures

Lights also can drastically change the feel of a room, transforming a dim space into a bright, inviting place you’re proud to call home — and it isn’t hard to do, Joshi-Gupta says. Whether you shop at hardware stores or online, there is no shortage of options available.

When selecting your light fixtures, pay attention to whether the light requires a regular or LED connection. “You can't just stick LED wherever you want,” she says. “You have to make sure that the electrical connections are [appropriate].”

Lately, Joshi-Gupta says people are loving light fixtures with open bulbs and globes with brushed gold, rose gold and matte black finishes. The trends are moving away from industrial lighting and traditional chandeliers.

Swap out your pillows

If you want to add a splash of color to your room but prefer to keep your wall color neutral, try switching out your sofa pillows, says Nick J. Hebert, owner of interior and event design boutique Nick J (601 Baronne St., 504-354-8438; www.facebook.com/nickjnola). Hebert says pillows are one of the easiest ways to switch up a living space.

“A pillow can start off an entire room,” Hebert says. “I've had plenty of clients that brought me a pillow and they said, ‘Okay, can you work around this pillow and create this room?’”

If you’re on a budget or are just looking for pillows to change out on a regular basis, Hebert recommends scouring stores like Marshalls and Home Goods. For those wanting to make a bigger investment, he suggests a local interior design boutique.

Upgrade your cabinets

If you want to change the look of your kitchen or bathroom cabinets without replacing them or doing a major renovation, try changing out the hardware, such as knobs and pulls. When choosing hardware, Hebert advises clients to keep in mind the home’s existing style and decor.

“Say you're in a rustic house [or] a bungalow — well, you wouldn't necessarily want to do everything modern,” he says. “Always remember the bones that you're working with.”

If swapping out the knobs isn’t as transformative as you hoped and you have a week to spare, try repainting the cabinets.

“It takes a week because you have to be careful about preparing your cabinets,” Joshi-Gupta says. You should clean and lightly sand the cabinets before painting (she likes Benjamin Moore’s Advance interior paint and Sherwin Williams’ specialty cabinet paint). “You don't want them to look shoddy after a couple of months.”