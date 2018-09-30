ON SEPT. 1, FLY RIGHT GALAXY GIFT & STUDIO (1301 Lyons St., 504-302-9906; www.facebook.com/flyrightgalaxy) celebrated its grand opening on the corner of Lyons and Prytania streets, unveiling a bright new retail space with an abundance of locally made crafts, vintage clothing and one-of-a-kind art pieces.
Co-owner Lesley Nash, an artist and former bartender, says “everything fell into place” over the summer. She and her partner, Eric Labouchere, a chef, seized the opportunity to try something new when the previous tenant, Debbie Kramer, closed down her pottery studio. Labouchere was a longtime chef at Martinique Bistro until it closed; he now moonlights at restaurants around town. He also was looking for a new venture.
Nash says they were approached by Kramer — a longtime friend — who suggested the crafty couple take over the lease and do something new.
“It totally fell in our lap,” Nash says.
Relying on their own creativity and connections with local artists, Nash and Labouchere spent several weeks doing DIY repairs, painting and renovating the space to reflect their colorful, eclectic vision.
“We’ve scraped together a lot of stuff to furnish the place,” says Nash, adding that Labouchere built and painted the countertop by the cash register.
“I want people to be able to pop in and grab a quick gift or something fun — there’s reasonably priced pieces of artwork,” she says. “I think everything is pretty reasonable.” (It’s true: even a high-quality vintage dress sells for just $25.)
Art always played a prominent role in Nash’s life, but previously it was more of a hobby — now it’s her career. She paints, creates things out of found objects and makes customized costume pieces, including headdresses, hats and veils. She has a “craft corner” in the shop filled with feathers, ribbons, hot glue guns and several containers of glitter, which she sells by the scoop.
A ukulele sits atop a vintage amplifier in another corner of the shop; a few feet away is a collection of handmade Voodoo dolls. Customers can find arts and crafts by prominent local artists, including jewelers Gogo Borgerding and Niki Fisk, as well as creatives who are just starting out in their careers.
“This isn’t just a boutique,” Nash says. “There’s something for everyone.” She points out that while there’s a “lot of commerce” in the area, there’s not a lot of art. Fly Right Galaxy wants to fill the void.
The shop stays open until roughly 8 p.m.; Nash says that business picks up in the evening when customers get off work and stop in on their way to grab a drink at the neighboring Kingpin bar. Labouchere, who often cooks at the Kingpin during New Orleans Saints games, says he is considering hosting special offers on game days. “I’ll tell everyone to just pop in (to the store) at halftime and give them a discount,” he says.
Nash says the shop is dog-friendly and will soon offer pet supplies and homemade treats.
While Fly Right Galaxy is primarily a retail venue, Nash hopes to host workshops beginning this fall. She muses about hosting artists willing to share their expertise on sewing, print-making and jewelry design. The vibrant, colorful space also will continue to welcome new artists looking to sell their wares.
“It’s different,” Nash says. “And I’m really excited about it.”