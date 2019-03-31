AS HOME GARDENERS PREPARE TO PLANT late spring and summer flowers, fruits and vegetables, there are plenty of calculations to be made. Will the hydrangeas get in a good bloom before the summer heat stifles their growth? How soon to plant the bell pepper seeds?

One calculation that’s prevalent among gardeners who plant produce is whether to try to fit that extra row of tomatoes or zucchini in a garden already bursting with veggies, but aside from foisting it on already-wary friends and family, few gardeners may ponder what to do with the produce left over at harvest time.

Vermont-based Gardener’s Supply Company (www.gardeners.com) has a suggestion that won’t result in your relatives avoiding your phone calls and texts. Last year, the company launched its Garden to Give campaign, in which home gardeners pledged to donate surplus produce or plant an entire Giving Garden for those in need. The company posted step-by-step instructions and recommendations on its website — everything from a Giving Garden schematic and an interactive hardiness zone map to a pest and disease directory — for free, and encouraged people to take the pledge to help end food insecurity.

Employees run gardens at each of Gardener’s Vermont facilities (as well as three other locations), where they grow produce to donate to local food pantries. The “Company Garden” (as it’s affectionately called) began six years ago, and the concept of Garden to Give grew out of that project, says Lena Molinari, public relations manager at Gardener’s Supply Company.

“We wanted to translate this to our customers and broader community of home gardeners, and ask them to join us and rally around healthy solutions to hunger,” she says. “If everyone contributed even just a little extra from their harvest, or planted an extra row, home gardeners have the power to make a serious difference in bringing fresh, organic produce to food shelves nationwide.”

Susan Goss, director of the community kitchen at Second Harvest Food Bank (855-392-9338; www.no-hunger.org), echoes Molinari. Second Harvest, the largest of Louisiana’s five food banks, prepares thousands of hot, cold and frozen meals per day.

“Frankly, if you’re trying to feed lots and lots of people, six bunches of Swiss chard are not going to make a big difference,” Goss says. “But if everybody in the city gave six bunches of Swiss chard, it would be huge.”

In its first year, Molinari says nearly 1,000 home gardeners from all over the country took the pledge.

While Second Harvest receives most of its fresh produce from corporations (such as Walmart) and large-scale local farms (such as Liuzza Produce Farm in Amite), Goss also has received donations through the Garden to Give program.

“It’s inspiring that a major company would [begin such an initiative],” she says. “It’s inspiring that they can take product placement and marketing and actually galvanize a movement.”

When there’s a large enough quantity of an item, the cooks at the facility’s community kitchen prepare soups using that fresh produce and distribute it to Second Harvest’s more than 700 partner agencies. In smaller quantities, Goss encourages locals to donate those items directly to food pantries (which can distribute perishable produce quickly) rather than the food bank (which, as a distribution center, may need to shelve food items for much longer periods of time).

“Smaller donations should go straight out to the local food agency in that person’s area, where it’s going to do the most good,” she says. “They could actually give those six bunches of Swiss chard directly to one person.”

For a list of food pantries in your neighborhood, visit www.foodpantries.org.

Gardener’s Supply Company has more hunger relief initiatives in the works, but in the meantime, Molinari urges home gardeners to keep taking the pledge and not to doubt the impact that one small donation can have, even in the face of a crisis as widespread as hunger. Goss agrees.

“There’s an understanding all gardeners have that food is for sharing, and the way you build up people and build up communities is through sharing and growing food,” Goss says. “The community spirit is as or more important.”