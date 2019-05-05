SPRING, GLORIOUS SPRING! (Although, as I type this, the humidity and temperature have already risen to summertime numbers.) Is there a more eventful time in New Orleans? Seafood boils, graduations, live music in the beautiful parks around the city — it’s time to get outside!
To get you in the mood for the great outdoors, we’ve got a broad offering of stories. In our real estate column, we talk about choosing window shutters for your home. If you aren’t sure whether to purchase antique or new shutters, or restore the ones already adorning your facade, this story is for you. It’s particularly timely since hurricane season is around the corner.
For truly Instagramable makeup — that stays that way, despite the elements — check out the application and product tips from Alyssa Liberto and Tyrelle Angeletti at Salon D NOLA in the French Quarter. Their secret makeup weapon? Fixing (not setting) powder. It’s a must-read.
Nick Reed and Blake Owens are ready to ride with their company, Bike Rite, and its weekly Tuesday night social bike ride. Read all about how they got their start in this month’s #Following (and see why Blake chose a pineapple as one of his must-haves).
Finally, Mother’s Day is upon us! Don’t trot out the “every day is Mother’s Day” excuse when you realize you’ve forgotten to pick up a gift — local stores such as Alquimie, Art & Eyes and Coconut Beach (yes, that Coconut Beach!) have tons of ideas to show mom (or auntie or granny or your neighbor) that you care.
Yours in peace, love and jasmine-scented breezes,
Contributing writers:
Sarah Ravits, Suzanne Pfefferle Tafur