SHOPPING ONLINE COMES WITH OBVIOUS BENEFITS. Wearing pajamas and sipping wine while ordering is a big one. Online retailers pose a threat to brick-and-mortar businesses, but New Orleans boutique owners — like those we highlight here — have found ways to evolve and even thrive under the pressure. Each business cites the pros of shopping in-person for a particular product and the reasons why their loyal client base continues to support them, and ultimately, the local economy.
Earthsavers
Earthsavers has been around long enough to experience the shift from in-store to online shopping, but Retail Manager Mandy Hahlos says the beauty and wellness store has adapted by boosting its online presence and offering a wider variety of products, along with incentives to stop by one of its physical locations.
“It’s important for local retailers to keep up with the trends online and also have the knowledge of what consumers are looking for,” Hahlos says, noting that Earthsavers’ clients are “ingredient-savvy.”
“Customers may visit because they saw something online, but they still want that one-on-one customer service that we give them,” she says. “We even take advice from clients on what type of new products they want to see (in the store).”
Since it’s safer to choose a beauty product based on advice from an expert rather than a brief product description found on a website, making a trip to the store means you’re more likely to leave with something you like.
“We have amazing skincare experts that can either encourage customers to try a product before they buy it or give them a good skin care analysis of what they need to buy, based on their needs,” says Hahlos, adding that Earthsavers can provide samples to clients, especially those with rosacea, acne or other skin conditions.
“It’s difficult to compete (with online retailers), but I feel like our clients are true to us,” she says.
Garden District Book Shop
Nestled inside The Rink shopping center on Prytania Street, Garden District Book Shop has faced two major challenges: Amazon.com and e-books. Owner Britton Trice initially noticed customers were drifting away when online shopping and electronic reading devices went mainstream, but attracting local and visiting booklovers is no longer a problem. His business, which has been open for nearly 40 years, continues to flourish.
“Part of it's just doing what we've always done well,” Trice says.
The shop hosts free book events throughout the year and stocks a selection of tomes that appeal to customers, along with books signed by the author, which aren’t available from every online retailers.
When wandering through the shop, guests can get recommendations from a bookseller and may “stumble upon titles that no online algorithm is going to ever choose,” Trice says. “We have a fair (number) of tourists coming into the store, and it's daily we get people saying, ‘Gosh, I wish we had an actual, physical bookstore in our community where we live.' Being a part of the community is really important to people.”
Little Pnuts Toy Shoppe
Despite the ease of ordering trendy toys online, Little Pnuts in Lakeview continues to win over new customers. Daily sales have nearly tripled, says owner Melissa Pia Bossola Beese. June, which is typically a slow sales month, was one of the busiest months of the year, she says.
“Our customers are very loyal, and I think it's because we're unique,” she says. “We don't carry what most other stores would carry. We have a lot of European brands, and we have the toys that parents look for to keep their kids off their iPad.”
Beese stocks toys that are not available on Amazon.com, along with goods for people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other special needs. One of the store’s customers is in her 60s, and is blind. When she arrives at Little Pnuts with her caregiver, Beese helps her find interactive, sensory games with sound and texture.
Other clients include parents who feel they can’t find a toy their child likes. The staff at Little Pnuts offers suggestions and reassurance that customers will choose the right thing.
“We want to make sure that parents don't feel like they're floundering,” Beese says. “We want to educate the parent and say, ‘You're not helpless. You can help your child. Let us show you what you need.’”
Basics Underneath
When shopping for lingerie online, customers often pick items based on aesthetics. But what looks pretty in a picture isn’t necessarily designed for all body types, says Peggy Gundlach, general manager and buyer for Basics Underneath, a Magazine Street lingerie boutique.
Gundlach and owner Desiree Petitbon work closely with each client in the comfortable setting of their shop.
“We try to assess what the customer is here for,” Gundlach says. “We usually fit them, and then suggest a product that we feel would suit them best, either by their body type, their age or their lifestyle.”
Gundlach and Petitbon select their merchandise with their regular customers in mind.
“We're getting a feel for how they live, what their needs are, and we're buying a product to respond to them,” Gundlach says, adding that the store’s business approach (and location) has helped it maintain a cult following.
“We have a very loyal customer base, as do a lot of the Uptown stores,” she says. “Going to a place that you're familiar with, where you know the people have selected things with the concept of what might work for you, is a more pleasant and effective way to shop.”
gae-tana’s
Before the advent of online shopping, people would wander into gae-tana’s, the women’s apparel boutique, while strolling down Maple Street. But owner Carolyn Billet says “the traffic pattern changed.”
Now, most of her clients are shopping with a specific item in mind.
“The change meant that we had to make the most of the shopper's experience, and help her along to find what she was looking for,” Billet says.
Although her boutique is situated in the university section of Uptown New Orleans, Billet welcomes women of all ages — “all the way up to 80,” she says — and folks from all around Louisiana. Many of her clients are regulars.
“We know the people who shop with us, so it's very easy for them to have access to what they need,” she says.
Gae-tana’s does have a website and a Facebook page, but Billet prefers to promote her merchandise through Instagram, which in her opinion is the most effective social media platform for e-commerce. But it’s better for customers to visit the store when contemplating a purchase, rather than rely on what they see online.
“It's always more enhancing to shop where you can see the garment and feel it, because a lot of times the colors don’t look exactly right online, and some fabrics aren't as nice as other fabrics,” Billet says. “We have a lot of fabrics that are conducive to our weather, and if you didn't come in, you wouldn't see them all. You'd only see the ones we picked out to put online. We have a much wider selection in the store.”