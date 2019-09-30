Thanks to a steady supply of New Orleans Saints games, festivals and holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, late fall and early winter are great times to live in New Orleans.

Can those elements work in your favor if you’re trying to sell your home? Perhaps.

Barbara Bedestani, a Realtor for McEnery Residential (www.mceneryco.com) says during this time of year, she typically sees increased real estate activity from visitors who love New Orleans and are looking to buy a vacation property in the city or a place to stay during frequent visits.

Some folks are simply trying to fulfill their New Year’s goal of buying a home. But year-end investment buying for tax reasons also can be a driving force behind purchases in the fall and winter, she says.

“People have money to invest and are looking for tax deductions,” says Bedestani, adding that investment properties can offer appreciation and income. The money spent on repairs to an investment property is tax deductible, she adds.

Certain property classes and areas in the city have been heavily impacted by the loss of short-term rental investors, Bedestani says, but they have been balanced by investment buying from primary commercial real estate markets like New York City, Nashville, Tennessee and Chicago. Investors from those markets are gravitating toward mid-sized, secondary markets like New Orleans, where they see better values and long-run potential for appreciation, she says.

So which New Orleans neighborhoods will experience activity?

Bedestani says the bellwether markets of Uptown, the Garden District, the Warehouse District and the French Quarter always are popular, but there’s been an uptick in demand for housing in what formerly were considered secondary neighborhoods such as the Lower Garden District, Marigny and Bywater.

As home prices have risen steadily, however, buyers seeking a new or renovated three-bedroom, two-bath home in a bellwether neighborhood for under $600,000 may be disappointed.

“Those areas are still in demand, but inventory is not moving quite as fast as it was five to 10 years ago because the prices are high and the properties typically need work,” she says.

They are becoming luxury markets, with more buyers commissioning custom renovations instead of purchasing move-in-ready properties.

“They’ve become expensive enough that it's become economically feasible to develop the adjacent neighborhoods,” Bedestani says.

Trendy areas in the city include the Freret and Carrollton neighborhoods, Lower Garden District, South Market District, Holy Cross, Gentilly, Central City and Mid-City, but there also has been an increase in development in suburban market pockets such as Algiers Point and Belle Chasse on the West Bank and in Metairie and Old Jefferson, Bedestani says.

How can a seller make a home more approachable and appealing to a buyer? Bedestani believes hiring the right real estate agent is key.

“I often work with my clients weeks or months ahead of time to help them identify what needs to be done to properly position their house on the market and put them in touch with the right professionals to prepare their property,” she says. “My focus is to help clients get the biggest bang for their buck, using the available budget, to make the best upgrades that will add the most value to their property.”

Pictures are important.

“I probably drive my photographers nuts, asking them to shoot a room two to three times to get that great angle,” she says. “Most buyers start their search on the internet, so the photographs have to stand out and catch their eye. Once we get them into the property, we also have to make sure their experience inside matches up to or exceeds their expectations from what they saw online.”

Bedestani will stage a house to make it look more inviting and show clients ways they can use the space. This may involve rearranging furniture or painting the walls a neutral color so the new owners can envision what to do with a clean slate.

“Fresh paint and sprucing up the landscaping is a great place to start,” she says. “Maybe you don’t have the budget to repaint the whole house, but painting the front porch or front door, freshening the trim and planting some seasonal flowers can really help first impressions.”