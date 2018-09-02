Complete a timeless look with a flattering-for-all shade of red lipstick. “Women love this blue-red shade — it works on more tones than an orange-red shade,” says Becky Gherty of Sephora at Lakeside Shopping Center. “The satin finish goes on really creamy, and I love it because it doesn’t wear like a stain and it lasts all day. And Dior does such a great job with their packaging.”
Luxe satin lipstick in color 999 by Dior, $38 at Sephora.
Denim is a staple, not just for play but in the workplace, says Steven Putt, director of marketing for Saks Fifth Avenue in New Orleans. “Because of that fact, we find that everyone is now investing in quality denim that lasts and sets a signature look.”
Le High Skinny raw-edge jeans in by Frame, $210 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Add a pop of vibrant color to your signature look with red nail polish that complements all skin tones. Brandi Blocker, owner of LaPierre Cosmetics, says this locally made shade (named after her mother) looks good on everyone.
“Jacquelyn” nail polish, $15 at LaPierre Cosmetics.
Throwing on a blazer adds structure and elegance to any outfit, even jeans and a T-shirt.
Loro Piana stretch wool blend two-button blazer, $598 at Brooks Brothers.
A handbag with a classic silhouette is the perfect accessory for any outfit.
“James” saddle bag in moose, $698 at Tory Burch.
Have pumps ever gone out of fashion? A classic, sleek set will take you from a board meeting to a night on the town.
“Penelope” cap-toe pumps in sea shell pink and perfect black, $378 at Tory Burch.