International influences abound at a colorful new home decor shop called Le Voyage (2126 Magazine St., 504-208-7240; www.levoyagedecor.com). After a series of successful pop-up shows, owner Gaelle Forget opened a brick-and-mortar business in September to sell home accessories, rugs and other functional yet decorative items made by artists and artisans she meets across the globe.
Born in Brussels, Forget grew up mainly in France before moving to the United States to study law at Louisiana State University, where she met her husband, a New Orleans native. After a stint working in corporate law in Europe, she realized she wanted to explore her creative side.
Forget and her husband travel often and spent winters in Morocco, where she says she fell in love with the art, rugs and handmade home decor she found there.
Her light-filled shop has an exotic, tropical vibe reminiscent of the places she travels to find the colorful goods in her store. “I go directly to the source,” Forget says. “I meet with the ladies who weave rugs. I make sure it’s fair trade. There’s a real effort on my part to curate goods that are sustainable and handmade — that’s very important.”
The shop carries handmade bedspreads from Morocco and Acapulco, Mexico and chairs made in Morocco based on a Mexican design that became popular in the 1960s. Forget also has a selection of furnishings from a recent trip to Oaxaca, Mexico.
“There’s a lot of color,” she says. “I want to add color to people’s lives. I want to inspire people to get out there — travel, discover and be curious.”