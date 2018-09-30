"WORLDLY" IS A WORD THAT HANDILY DESCRIBES MARIA ETKIND. Born in Panama, raised in Virginia, college-educated in Texas and a longtime New Orleans resident, Etkind also spent four years living in The Hague in the Netherlands. When she moved to New Orleans after college, she worked as a graphic designer until her husband got a job opportunity in Europe. Once there, she immersed herself in getting used to her new surroundings.
“I got bored after a while,” Etkind says. “I took a lot of classes — I looked at those four years as my sabbatical. I did online painting classes, beading classes [and] Dutch language classes. … I found a flyer for a hat-making class and I thought, you know, I’ve always wanted to make a hat!”
Her boredom proved to be quite a boon. She found she had a passion for painting, sewing (“I’m terrible at it, but I try,” she says) and millinery, for which she’s shown a true talent. The first hats she made were large silhouettes, such as fedoras, cloches and bowlers. She moved on to daintier hats and fascinators when she met Elly Stemerdink, hat maker, co-owner of The Hat Magazine and webmaster and editor of Hatlines Magazine (the official magazine of the Dutch Hat Association, or NHV, an organization Etkind eventually joined). Etkind spent three years doing graphic design and editorial work for Stemerdink and Hatlines while learning more about the art of millinery.
“It was such an incredible experience and such a beautiful opportunity to have somebody believe in you,” she says.
Now that she’s back in New Orleans, she finds her muse in books (such as Paper to Petal by Rebecca Thuss and Patrick Farrell), vintage hats and other fashions, classic movies (she just watched the musical dramedy Funny Girl), documentaries about fashion heavyweights such as Diana Vreeland, Iris Apfel and Alexander McQueen, the work of hat designer Philip Treacy (unofficial milliner to the British aristocracy) and the runway shows of designer labels like Fendi, Chanel and Rodarte, which she binge-watches on the Made to Measure channel. Pop culture gets her going as well — a Halloween-themed capsule collection she created for The New Orleans Costume Center features a hat inspired by the three-eyed raven in HBO’s Game of Thrones series.
Much of her work is custom. Clients contact her with a few pins from their Pinterest pages or photos of an outfit they plan to wear for a special event, and Etkind crafts a unique headpiece from new and/or vintage materials. Everything about her hats is handmade — from crowns made by molding and stretching felt or sinamay around her Dutch hat blocks to the delicate stamen bunches at the center of her fabric flowers.
“I’m working on starting a ready-to-wear line, with small hats at a good price point that come in a lot of different colors,” she says. “But I don’t want to lose the design and the aesthetic. … I love the fact that (all of my hats) are different. … A lot of the stuff that you see online is my own crazy design, and then some things are just one-of-a-kind, like, that is the only vintage veiling I have or that is the only vintage felt, and maybe I’m not ever going to bead that bow again.”
One style that Etkind plans to revisit in the future is the saucer hat, a tall, round and flat silhouette worn perched near the hairline. The design won her second prize the first year she competed in the NHV’s annual hat competition. Her creation was made of plum-colored sinamay with a vine of hand-beaded leaves trailing down the right quarter mark of the hat.
“I want to learn more wire structure,” she says. “I want to learn how to create the (base) for bigger pieces, while still keeping them light. Women want bigger hats in the South.”
Etkind isn’t afraid to push boundaries with her designs, especially since hats are having a moment right now, thanks to icons like Meghan Markle. Etkind hopes to see her designs around the world — maybe even at the next royal wedding.
“You know, more is more,” Etkind says. “When the hat goes on (someone’s) head, it comes to life, and they come to life. You see their posture change, and there’s a twinkle in their eye and they feel pretty. I want to make women feel pretty — I think that is so important.”
Likes
Favorite New Orleans restaurant? “I like Juan’s (Flying Burrito). They have really good tacos.”
What very New Orleans thing have you never done? “I’ve never ridden the paddlewheel boats down the river. I used to live in Algiers Point, so I would hear the one with the calliope and I loathe that sound.”
Favorite thing to cook? “Pasta carbonara. That’s a staple in this house. When you’re sad, happy, hungover — it’s like brunch.”
Favorite New Orleans tradition? “Costuming. I’m always some kind of monster. I tried to be cute and sexy one year and it didn’t work.”
Guilty pleasure? “Lay’s jalapeno-flavored kettle chips. These are my ‘I’m going to start my diet tomorrow’ meal.”
Must-haves
Hat blocks — “Each block can be something new. They represent the possibilities of creativity, and the challenges, too.”
Young Chang piano — “I love Chopin. I listen to Chopin when I need to sew or when I just need that moment, and my son just finished learning a Chopin piece, so it was full circle.”
Passport — “I love traveling and to get out and go see the world.”
Eyeliner by Kat Von D — “I’ve been wearing a black cat-eye eyeliner forever.”
Smartphone — “We’re all addicted, especially now. I read the paper, I listen to music, I talk to my friends, I talk to my clients, I read books, I binge — it’s an extension of everything.”