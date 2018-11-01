Time to shine

The angular geometric shape in bright purples and blues over one eye is softened by a gentle swipe of the same colors and glitter over the other. Janeczka’s dark blue nails add edginess to this subtle glam rock look.
Amanda’s almond-shaped eyes are edged by an oversized cat-eye design and a neat rectangle, creating a thoroughly modern look. Muted gold nail polish is interspersed with a matte steel-gray for a little pop.
Draping (contouring with rosy blush colors) softly frames Melissa’s dramatic cat-eye. The metallic yellow shadow highlighting the brow line reflects the glittery gold flecks overlaying her camo-green nail color.
Photo by Karla Photography
Shoot credits:
Models: Melissa C. Jagers, Amanda Nadeau and Janeczka Villalobos.
Cosmetics by Kismet Cosmetics, glitter by Elektra Cosmetics; makeup by Midori Tajiri-Byrd for Midori Makeup Artistry.
Hair by Emma Shankle and Tommy Centanni for Embodyment Salon & Spa.
Nail polish by Native Polish; manicures by Kimberly “Blue” Mazzullo.
Shoot coordinator: Katherine M. Johnson
Creative services director: Dora Sison
Special thanks to Embodyment Salon & Spa for hosting our shoot.