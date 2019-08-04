HAVE YOU EVER TAKEN A PERSONALITY TEST? I have, and the combination of traits and acronyms seemed endless and confusing, making it difficult to extract any real insight from the results. According to my latest personality test, I should have pursued a career in engineering or public transportation (specifically: cab driver).

Last year, researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois narrowed things down to four main personality types, defined by varying levels of neuroticism (a propensity to experience negative emotions), extroversion (garrulousness and sociability), openness (the ability to appreciate new experiences and ideas), agreeability (a go-with-the-flow attitude) and conscientiousness (the tendency to follow rules and work hard). Scientists sifted through data from more than 1.5 million questionnaire respondents before arriving at these categories, and the research was published in Nature Human Behaviour.

Fitting neatly into one of the four categories — average, self-centered, role model or reserved — might seem a little dubious. The names of the categories can seem reductive (and even harsh — we’re looking at you, “self-centered”). But it’s clear that personality affects personal style, down to choice of home furnishings and accents such as rugs.

Cinephiles may be familiar with the famous line from the Coen brothers’ 1998 crime comedy, "The Big Lebowski": “It really tied the room together,” says The Dude, as he laments his beloved rug’s mysterious disappearance.

“It’s cliche, but it’s true,” says Whitney Jones, an interior decorator and owner of Whitney J Decor (504-300-9698; www.whitneyjdecor.com). She says she’s a “strong advocate” for putting rugs in every room of the home.

“A room is incomplete without a rug,” she says. “It’s one of the things I always try to include in my clients’ budget. It’s a necessity to me.”

Rugs add depth, dimension, color and texture to a room, and they “break up the monotony of flooring,” and present an opportunity to bring some personality to it, she says.

While Jones doesn’t categorize her clients into four personality types like the academic researchers at Northwestern, she does infuse her home decorating work with a bit of psychology.

She sends a questionnaire to prospective clients to find out what colors, patterns and textures they might like. She doesn’t ask people directly what their favorite colors are — she prefers to guide them through it by presenting new options.

“A lot of times they don’t know what they like,” Jones says. Part of the magic of her job is to help them discover their tastes, and in a larger sense, figure out who they are.

Average

For the average personality type — defined as fairly agreeable and conscientious, extroverted and neurotic but not terribly open — Jones says she recommends a simple shag rug “in any color that goes with the decor” of the house.

Someone who fits this description probably doesn’t want to shake things up too much and may be a bit of a crowd-pleaser, but also could have an open mind when it comes to new things.

“An average personality type could also be open to color — [but] I think they would probably want to use colors that are already featured in the home,” Jones says.

She says a striped or black-and-white pattern also would work.

Self-centered

Individuals in the self-centered personality category score high in extroversion but below average in openness, agreeability and conscientiousness. But self-confidence, especially when it comes to flaunting personal style, isn’t a bad thing.

Jones says these folks might make bolder, louder choices when it comes to decor. “They might want something more extravagant,” she says. “I could see this type going for something very glam.”

Cowhide rugs might fit the bill, or other unique patterns — perhaps with gold foil detailing, she says.

Reserved

Reserved is the label for people who are fairly stable in all domains except for openness and neuroticism, in which they score relatively low.

Jones says these individuals might prefer “safe” patterns — ones that don’t involve risk-taking and are familiar, such as the popular and timeless trellis pattern.

“It’s something that’s not too plain, but it’s something that most people are comfortable with,” she says. “It’s something that we’ve seen so many times that it won’t stand out.”

For reserved individuals, a low-pile rug in a solid color also might be a good option.

Role model

The role model is an extroverted, agreeable, conscientious person with low levels of neuroticism. They’re self-assured and tend to elevate others around them, and Jones believes this would manifest in their design aesthetic.

“I think they’d be confident in general, so they’d be confident in taking a chance to put a bold rug on the floor,” she says. “Maybe something with a geometric pattern, [or] something that’s bold in pattern, color and style.”

For these types, she says, “We can also do something artsy — almost like something that imitates art pieces you could also find on the wall,” she says. “I think these people would use the boldest rugs.”