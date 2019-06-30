DO YOU NEED A NEW PAIR OF SNEAKS to help you tackle your fitness goals? (Has not having the right shoe been your go-to excuse to veer away from the plan to lose “X” pounds before summer vacation?) Phil Piediscalzo, owner of Orleans Shoe Co. (509 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite B, 504-324-7718; 539 Bienville St., 504-875-2929; 2109 Magazine St., 504-309-7702; 3000 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-888-7080; www.orleansshoes.com), a locally-owned shoe emporium (that also sells arch supports manufactured by The Good Feet Store) has some advice to get you ready to resume those workouts.

No matter the activity or the type of shoe, Piediscalzo emphasizes the importance of the shoe’s fit.

“You don’t ever want to say that the shoe is going to ‘break in,’” he says. “You want it to be comfortable right off the bat. Sometimes your foot will break in before the shoe does — you could end up with a blister or worse.”

Get your foot measured and be prepared to spend 20 to 30 minutes trying on and walking around in different brands and styles of shoes.

“The more you try on, you’ll know which ones fit wider, which ones fit narrow, which ones have a deeper toe box and so on,” he says. “Just because it’s a Nike or a New Balance doesn’t mean they all fit the same. … Sometimes [manufacturers] change the styles up, and sometimes even if the color changes, the shoe might fit differently [because of the dyeing process].”

Working with a staff of experienced fitters really can help, especially if you’re already experiencing foot issues or pain in the lower extremities. Bring in an old pair of shoes when getting fitted for a new pair — the fitters at stores like Orleans Shoe Co. can look at the wear pattern on the old shoes to determine problem areas and possible solutions.

“The mistake that … I see the most is people always go for the most cushion, and cushion doesn’t mean comfort,” he says. “Some people might need a little more firmness, or a stiffer shoe. … Cushion feels good when you first put it on, but … you need something that provides arch support and keeps your foot more stable and more supported.”

Wearing a too-soft shoe allows the foot to move in ways that it shouldn’t, such as pronating (the foot turning in when walking or running) or supinating (turning out). These movements can cause the foot to roll in the shoe and can exacerbate existing foot problems or cause new ones (back pain can be an indicator that you’re wearing the wrong shoe).

Walking shoes

The details:

Piediscalzo says walking shoes are usually designed for durability. Often, they’re made out of leather, since feet don’t sweat as much while walking (as opposed to running) in them.

“However, with the hot weather that we get … it’s nice to have a walking shoe in a canvas and mesh material,” he says.

Walking shoes often are a bit weighty and should be firm in the soles and heels. Walking shoes make good everyday shoes.

The fit:

If you’re buying a walking shoe as a work shoe, the fit is crucial. Make sure there’s room in the toe box, that the heel doesn’t rub and that the weight isn’t too heavy.

“You can buy the top shoe on the market, but if you get the wrong size, it’s not going to help you at all,” Piediscalzo says.

The recommendation:

Soft 7 Sneaker by ECCO

Running shoes

The details:

A good running shoe should be lightweight and have a roomy toe box to allow the forward movement of the foot in the shoe. It’s important that the shoe can breathe, so choose a shoe that’s made of canvas or a similar material.

Piediscalzo explains that running shoes are made explicitly for straight-forward motion, so there isn’t a lot of lateral support. Running shoes should only be worn for that purpose — attempting side-to-side motion (such as you might do in aerobics or high-intensity interval training) could allow the foot to pronate or supinate, causing strain and possible injury. Running shoes are not good for everyday wear.

The fit:

“You want something with a lot of cushion in the forefoot and the heel, because you’re going to be pounding your feet into the ground,” he says. “You put twice as much pressure on your feet when you’re running as when you’re walking.”

The recommendation:

Cloud running shoe by On

Piediscalzo says: “This is a really nice entry-level running shoe. It’s super light, and it comes with elastic laces so you can just slip them on. But when you’re going running, you need to change them to the [included] real laces (for stability).”

Cross-trainers:

The details:

“Cross-trainers are a mix between both (walking and running shoes),” Piediscalzo says. “You have a little more lateral support — they’re firmer on the sides and have more structure.”

Cross-trainers are good gym shoes for workouts such as tennis or racquetball, CrossFit, P90X and other training regimens that combine intervals of different directional movements. The shoes often are made out of canvas to allow ease of movement, but that also means the shoe is less durable than a walking shoe.

The fit:

A good pair of cross-trainers is lightweight but sturdy. The soles should be firm (especially around the perimeter), to provide support for a range of motions.

The recommendation:

Hupana shoe in knit jacquard by Hoka One One