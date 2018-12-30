WHEN FLASHY EMAILS ABOUT AFTER-HOLIDAY SALES FLOOD OUR INBOXES, it’s tempting to click a link and stockpile our online shopping carts with supposed bargains — even if we don’t really like them that much. One or two pieces may become instant favorites, but some garments are stashed in the closet with your vow to wear them later, after they’ve been tailored to fit properly, of course. Others are left in the package, waiting to be returned. But weeks later, they’re still waiting …

In the last few years, fast fashion has become a booming industry. Big-box retailers such as H&M and Zara have capitalized on consumers’ demand for trendy, inexpensive, mass-produced versions of the clothing and accessories strutting down luxury label runways. In 2016 alone, H&M opened 427 new stores (nearly 1.17 stores per day). Zara has honed its production model to such precision that the company can design, manufacture, ship and market a style in as little as two weeks.

In response, the fashion industry has seen a small yet persistent wave of retailers and consumers that want to change the way the industry does business and curb the practice of inundating shoppers with thousands of options for the most on-trend T-shirt or slip-on mules. The slow fashion movement is based on the idea of deliberate, sustainable and ethical consumption of apparel, footwear and accessories, although many consumers may find the “sustainable” part difficult to comply with. True, you can shop vintage clothing and upcycle what’s already in your closet to reflect the current trends, but there simply aren’t many retailers that have made the move to sustainable, eco-friendly practices yet.

B Corps, a voluntary coalition of businesses that set and meet high legal, social and ethical standards in hopes of fostering an inclusive and sustainable world economy, awards the “Certified B Corporation” label to companies in several industries around the world. To date, fewer than 100 fashion retailers (in an industry that annually generates around $3 trillion, according to a report compiled by FashionUnited) have merited the designation. And with e-commerce giants now making up a considerable portion of the industry (a projected $481 billion worldwide in 2018, according to The Fashion & Apparel Industry Report), it’s no surprise our closets are filled with forgotten clothes or relics of a recent trend.

“People buy so much online, and when they get it, they don't like it and they throw it in the corner and they never return it. It's money wasted,” says Christina Santelli, founder of fashion stylist service Style Me New. “(Online shopping) is a habit, and some women do it because it's easy and accessible. They don't have to go anywhere. They’re in their pajamas and they shop online.”

Through Style Me New, Santelli helps women declutter their closets and build a deliberate wardrobe with timeless, high-quality pieces that can be worn again and again.

A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and Loyola College of Law, Santelli currently lives in Tampa, Florida, but her team of stylists is scattered throughout the country. There’s a Style Me New branch in New Orleans, and Santelli frequently visits the city. She shares the shopping and styling wisdom she’s acquired throughout her career.

First, she suggests building a “capsule wardrobe” by buying well-made “staple pieces,” or classic items, that you can wear throughout most seasons. This is easy to do in New Orleans since the city enjoys year-round moderate weather, she says. Elements of your summer wardrobe can be worn in the fall and spring and even during parts of winter.

“A capsule wardrobe is very thoughtful in terms of, I have ‘X’ amount of shirts that go with ‘X’ amount of pants,” says Santelli, adding that clothes in neutral colors such as black, tan and gray are wise buys because they’re basics that can be embellished and render different looks. “Then you add accessories to that, and whatever footwear you feel comfortable in — whether that's a pump, a heel, a sneaker or a bootie.”

Santelli recommends purchasing an assortment of separates that can be mixed and matched, so you can create several outfits. Also, shop your closet.

“That’s what I call a ‘closet redo,’ she says. “Essentially, people hire me to come in and edit their closet.” She’ll toss clothing the client hasn’t worn in years, create outfits with the remaining pieces and showcase them in a virtual look book. Clients can flip through the look book when trying to decide what to wear to work or a special event. Santelli uses software to create her look book, but you can snap pictures of your outfits on your cell phone and store them in a digital portfolio that’s easy to reference.

Although Santelli says online shopping and impulse buys are the culprits for a closet brimming with unworn clothes, she doesn’t think you should completely avoid sales. Instead of splurging on a trendy top you may wear only once, be selective and look for investment pieces that are temporarily marked down, she says.

“Start with your foundation,” says Santelli, adding a surprising bit of advice. “Get fitted for a bra. It's a very good time to get it done and buy a good bra, because it's a foundation for what's under your clothing and how the clothing fits.”

From there, look for clothes that are conducive to your lifestyle, Santelli suggests.

“I'd really concentrate on the pieces of clothing that you would use on a daily basis, versus that cute dress that you would wear on a date night kind of thing,” she says.

Footwear comes next, because “we can really spice up an outfit with a great pair of shoes,” she says. You also can opt for a statement purse or an accessory.

“Stay away from the red herrings … unless there’s a really good deal,” like a novelty piece such as a leather jacket that’s “marked down extensively after Christmas,” she says. If you have room left in your budget, give in to the temptation and go for it.