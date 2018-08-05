THE SUN FILTERS THROUGH THE GALLERY'S NARROW DOUBLE DOORS as Vincent DeFonte greets me outside of his French Quarter Gallery. He’s dressed … not as I expected. Wearing a black, ankle-length silk robe, a layer of makeup primer and a halo of self-adherent medical wrap to frame his hairline, I realize (and am thrilled) that he’s beginning his hours-long transformation into his alter ego, Vinsantos, the fairy godmother of New Orleans’ percolating alternative drag scene.
He tells me about one of many active projects: He and two fellow performers are meeting later that morning to film a pilot episode of a television show about women in their 70s getting makeovers from a drag queen. I feel like I’m getting a tutorial myself, so engrossed am I by the painstaking process with which DeFonte uses an angled brush to sketch the outline of Vinsantos’ exaggerated eyebrows, and another to fill them in with an opaque liquid powder.
DeFonte lived most of his life in San Francisco. He was an artist and musician for years, and while he was intrigued by the theatricality of drag performances, he’d assumed all shows consisted of “some old queen lip syncing Dolly Parton songs.” A friend took him to a drag revue called Trannyshack, where DeFonte witnessed a leather-clad queen belting out AC/DC tunes, and he was transfixed. Thus Vinsantos, his androgynous, rock ‘n’ roll alter ego began to take shape.
“Within a couple of months, I was debuting my solo performances, and a year later I was crowned Miss Trannyshack,” DeFonte says. “I think it was just meant to be.”
After his son went off to college in 2010, he and his husband moved to New Orleans for a change of scenery and career. DeFonte had kept a traditional job in the trades and construction, but he was ready to flex his creative brawn.
He began selling his mosaics at a stall in the French Market, but his craft evolved into assemblage work and finally to doll making, after seeing a doll show at the now-shuttered Poet’s Gallery Uptown. He sought out American dollmaker Sheri DeBow for tutelage and began sculpting dolls out of polymer clay and embellishing them with vintage, antique and found objects. Sales of the dolls were so successful that he opened his own space, Funeral Gallery on Royal Street.
“(The dolls) really are inspired by my nightlife,” he says. “These are the fabulous people I hang out with at night. They’re cabaret- and drag-themed — it’s actually better than doing drag, because I don’t have to shave, and I don’t have to wear 10 pairs of pantyhose, a corset, heels and a wig.”
He began honing his cabaret act as well, working the performance circuit with the likes of burlesque artist Bella Blue, who “adopted” him early on.
“I love every kind of drag, but there just wasn’t an avenue for my kind,” he says. “Burlesque and variety are way more my speed. I love being in a show where I’m the only queen, instead of one of 12 queens.”
DeFonte’s ideal act is an intimate, seated show in which he gets to noodle at the piano, sing songs and tell stories to his fans. Though his original plan to open a cabaret club fell through, he’s carved out quite the niche for himself, mounting one-man performances both solo and as part of a variety act.
But he needed more projects. In 2013, he established the New Orleans Drag Workshop, a program in which drag and cabaret veterans teach novice performers how to create and market their own drag personas. Over eight workshop cycles, 84 people have walked across the stage at the AllWays Lounge during the end-of-course “draguation” ceremony.
“To see someone who has worked really hard for what is now a 10-week program get up on stage for the first time and actually bring the house down is really exciting and empowering,” DeFonte says. “I feel very lucky to have fallen into this role as the head mister-ess of the workshop.”
The program is successful in tangible ways, too. He says at least a half a dozen draguates have been able to quit their day jobs to pursue the craft full-time, including up-and-coming artist and producer Neon Burgundy.
DeFonte acknowledges a small contingent of “old guard” drag performers that balk at the Drag Workshop’s progressive approach to the art, but the enthusiasm of the audience keeps him going.
"It became apparent that … there was a need for diversity and variety in the drag community, and that there was an audience that was willing to support it,” he says. “After the first draguation — and each of them have been sold-out shows — the crowd was just in a frenzy.”
DeFonte, though pondering retirement, doesn’t show signs of slowing down. In addition to the television pilot that’s in the works, French filmmaker Coline Albert is currently shooting a documentary about DeFonte’s life in the queer spotlight. The film will culminate with his debut performance in Paris in November.
“Every year, I tell myself, ‘one more year,’” he says. “(The film) is about me having one last dream before I throw in the towel. But it really may end with me moving to Europe and touring around there. … My life is full of happy accidents.”
Likes
Favorite drag venue in the city? “The Allways Lounge. I prefer it because it’s set up cabaret-style.”
What’s your go-to performance song? “‘How Will I Know’ by Whitney (Houston) as sung by Sam Smith. It’s a really touching, stripped-down rendition of it and it really is all about me getting tips because that’s how I know you do really love me. Financially, that’s my favorite number.”
Do you like to Instagram your food? “I do not. … But I can make incredible Top Ramen … and I make the best boiled water in the country.”
How many social media followers do you have? “About 4,500 on Instagram. … Drag, photographically by nature, is supposed to be Photoshopped to death. … I tell my audience (if they take my photo) that I have a seven-filter minimum.”
Must-haves
Shoes by Sarah Ford — “I picked up these tiny satin and rhinestone slippers with a (stuffed) mouse sleeping in them. I just thought that was the cutest thing.”
Mannequin hand — “This was given to me by a dear friend that passed away at a tragically young age.”
Painting by Timothy Cummings
Vintage doll from Mexico City
Doll sculpture — “One of my earlier pieces, circa 2013. This was a breakthrough moment for me as a visual artist and doll maker. I'll never part with it, although I did trade his sister for a purse that I liked at a bar one night when I was way too drunk. I'll never forgive myself for that one.”
Current project
Where you can see him next: Kitten N’ Lou’s CREAM variety show, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 (during Southern Decadence) at the Civic Theatre