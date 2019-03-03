I WISH I COULD TAKE CREDIT FOR THAT HEADLINE, but props for that and other cat-themed puns (“feline fine,” “purrfect poses,” etc.) go to Alicia Vial, communications director at the LA/SPCA, to the co-founder of NOLA Tribe Yoga McKensie Kirchner and to the team of volunteers and instructors from both organizations that works together to put on the monthly kitten yoga series at the LA/SPCA’s West Bank facility.

Yes, you read that correctly: yoga with fuzzy, nuzzly kittens roaming around the room.

Kirchner and Baye Tilson co-founded NOLA Tribe Yoga in 2016, and built a business based on hosting pop-up classes in nontraditional spaces.

“We try to find places where New Orleanians are already living and thriving and enjoying life, and try to find a way to infuse a new sense of movement and mindfulness into those places,” Kirchner says. “The first thing about removing the barrier of entry is meeting people where they are.” Tribe frequently hosts classes in beer gardens and bars around the city, and when the opportunity arose to bring its accessible style of yoga to the LA/SPCA, Kirchner was enthusiastic. “Cute, adorable kittens are a perfect way to do that,” she says.

The yoga classes are a blend of power vinyasa flow and restorative techniques. Tilson shares teaching duties with fellow instructor Kaitlyn Clement (nicknamed “Kitty”), modifying the intensity of class exercises to accommodate the range of skill levels — from very-first-time beginners to yogis doing headstands.

“And the kittens really make class less intimidating,” Kirchner says. “They seem like they’re born to do this.”

The transformative benefits of yoga at any age ALTHOUGH IT SEEMS TO BE PARTICULARLY POPULAR WITH YOUNGER WOMEN, yoga is actually for everyone, regardless of age, body type, fitness level an…

Classes are limited to between 20 and 25 participants to allow freedom of movement for both humans and kittens. Sometimes older cats get in on the fun, especially during the fall and winter months when the LA/SPCA’s kitten population is smaller. Spring is kitten season (when feral cats are mating and reproducing), and the facility sees a surge in kitten numbers, usually lasting until May, when temperatures start to rise. Some years, however, kitten season lasts through June and July.

“Kitten season is challenging and it’s very resource-intensive,” Vial says. “I think we spent $35,000 on kitten formula alone last year. The struggle is … that a lot of them come in without their moms, and their chances for survival plummet.”

Those kittens must be bottle-fed every few hours by LA/SPCA staff, volunteers and foster families (who often foster entire litters of kittens at a time). Vial wants to spread awareness of this demanding but essential task — after each kitten yoga class this spring, she plans to allow participants to assist with bottle-feeding. Not only will this help out LA/SPCA workers, but Vial hopes it will encourage more people to engage with the facility’s many programs.

“(Kitten yoga) just gets different people in the door seeing what we do, seeing if they want to get involved in some way, shape or form, seeing if they want to adopt or volunteer,” Vial says. “A lot of times, there’s a misconception that all we do is adoptions or humane law or the clinic … so any chance we get to get more people in the door and educate them about the variety of things we have to offer — we try to jump on those opportunities.”

Classes are $20 per person, and participants must register in advance (www.nolatribeyoga.com/kitten-yoga). Proceeds are split evenly between NOLA Tribe Yoga and the LA/SPCA. Participants can bring their own mats or rent one from Tribe for $3.

Kirchner and Vial emphasize that the class is what participants make of it — serious yogis can get in a good early morning workout, and cat lovers can get in some good kitty cuddle time, even after class has ended.

“People can come into our adoption wing and hang out with (the kittens) as long as they want,” Vial says. “If you want to cuddle with a kitten for three hours after class, by all means.”

If after all that cuddling you just have to take that kitten home, the LA/SPCA makes it easy. The kittens in class are already vaccinated and weaned, and participants get a discount on adoption fees. The next class is Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

Vial and Kirchner hope to host a puppy yoga class in September to coincide with the LA/SPCA’s NOLA on Tap beer festival and fundraiser.