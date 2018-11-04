OUR NORTHERN COUNTERPARTS MIGHT SCOFF AT THIS, but in New Orleans, it’s “sweater weather” when the mercury drops below 70, and many call the weather “freezing” when the temperature drops below 50 degrees. We’re accustomed to temperate weather in the fall and spring and scorching summers, but many of us never quite get the hang of winter, especially those deeply chilling cold snaps we get every so often when it actually freezes.
Many of our homes are really, really old, and originally were built with the hotter months in mind, hence the high ceilings and general lack of insulation. But we do experience cold fronts and even snow once in a blue moon, so there are some important things residents can — and should — do to prepare their homes for winter.
Chris Kornman, co-owner of Entablature, a design-build firm, has seen his fair share of problems caused by cold weather over the course of his career in construction and brokerage. He says many New Orleanians’ wintertime insurance claims are for damage caused by frozen pipes.
A lot of New Orleans homes “aren’t built to insulate during those short but strong cold snaps,” says Kornman, adding that many don’t worry about securing their homes from the cold because of its infrequency.
Protecting pipes is the most important aspect of preparing your home for the winter, he says. “Make sure to wrap any part of the water line that is exposed,” Kornman says.
Many historic homes have water lines under the house, which can be difficult to access. In this case, it may be easier to hire a professional to insulate pipes. But if it’s just a small section coming out from the ground, “you can easily do that on your own,” he says.
In the event of a freeze warning, homeowners should run both the hot and cold water from the faucet, especially if they have a tankless water heater (which an increasing number of homes do).
“Even though [tankless water heaters] don’t have a big tank of water, they still do hold water inside, so if the water freezes,” it can cause damage, Kornman says. “You have to turn on the hot water (long) enough so that it actually comes out as hot water.”
Peter Gardner, renovator, real estate agent and owner of Gardner Development, notices a lot of problems stemming from the high ceilings and drafty areas in many New Orleans homes.
“The main issues I have seen are cold internal temperatures due to high ceilings, poor insulation and leaky doors and windows,” Gardner says. “That results in high electric bills from running the heat nonstop to try and heat their houses.”
In Gardner’s experience, when it gets cold outside, the “frigid feel” comes up through the floors.
“Since [many] New Orleans houses are raised, the cold air is only inches away from your feet, and with most old homes having no insulation, the wood floorboards get cold really fast,” he says.
He says an inexpensive, DIY method of protecting the underside of a house is to enclose any openings around its foundation.
“If you have just a pier foundation, that’s a lot of work, but if you have a chain-wall foundation, there are probably just a few openings that can be enclosed with plywood or plastic,” Gardner says. That will create an air pocket which can keep out cold air. Making these energy-efficient upgrades will help keep your bills lower in the summer months, too.
Kornman suggests changing filters regularly to maximize efficiency, whether you have central heat or use a window unit.
“Our AC units are designed to function in hot weather, so we tend to stress our systems when it’s really cold,” he says. “Everyone cranks up the heat a ton, and it’s really important to get your AC serviced before the strong weather — get it cleaned, change your filters, make sure it’s running well so that when you really need to run it full-blast all day, it’s not going to die.”
Kornman and Gardner offer a surprising piece of advice: Turn on the ceiling fan, even when it’s cold.
“As you know, hot air rises,” Kornman says. “In the summer, you want your fan at high speed in a counterclockwise motion to pull hot air up and push cold air down. In the winter, you want your fan to run at slow speed in a clockwise motion to push hot air down.”
“If you have a house with 9- to 12-foot ceilings, the heat from your heater will get trapped in the ceiling, so your ceiling might be 90 degrees, while your feet are 60 degrees,” Gardner adds. “By distributing the hot air, you can keep your house much warmer.”
With these tips in mind, you can enjoy our short but often-powerful winters and emerge without frostbite — or an outrageous Entergy bill.