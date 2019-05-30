TOC + ICYMI
ICYMI …
What we can’t enough of this month: drink floaties
Last month, my friend ordered a bathing suit from an online company. When it arrived, included in the box was a miniature inflatable rainbow-haired unicorn. She blew it up, and it turned out to be a floaty sized to fit a drinking cup or a can. I found this hilarious — I’ve seen swan floaties and floaties shaped like slices of pizza that connect to form one large, eight-slice pie, but this was the first time I’d seen one designed to keep my favorite refreshing, pool-side beverage (water, of course …) afloat. While perusing the internet for more drink floaty designs, I discovered that there’s a whole world of flotation devices for libations, including this 3-foot-long rainbow floating bar from FUNBOY (www.funboy.com), with space for four cup holders multiple beverage bottles and snacks and, eliminating the need to exit the pool for refills. Where has this been all my life?
TOC
5
Shopping
Gift ideas for Father’s Day
6
Home
A guide to picking the best patio furniture
9
Fashion
How to find the best fit in swimwear
10
Beauty
Is my sunscreen ‘eco-friendly?’
11
CUE Tip
Clean Air Lawn Care provides solar-powered landscaping