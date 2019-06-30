DESPITE ITS RECENT TRENDINESS, DRY BRUSHING is not a new practice. The beauty technique, which involves rubbing a firm brush lightly against your dry skin, has roots in ancient rituals dating back centuries. But all these years later, it’s still popular.

Gwyneth Paltrow and other beauty gurus swear by it, but what exactly does dry brushing do? Whether you’re adding it onto your spa package or taking a DIY approach, here’s what you should know about the practice.

It exfoliates the skin, but perhaps not much else.

Sharla Martin is director of The Spa at Windsor Court (300 Gravier St., 504-596-4736; www.windsorcourthotel.com/spa), which has offered dry brushing services and accessories for eight years. She says dry brushing helps exfoliate the skin’s outer layer, which “helps your moisturizer to sink in on a deeper level.”

While dry brushing is rumored to reduce toxins and eliminate cellulite, Sarah Jackson, dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology (3525 Prytania St., Suite 501, 504-895-3376; www.audubondermatology.com), says there is little scientific evidence it does anything other than exfoliate the skin.

“Many people feel their cellulite looks better after a manipulation,” Jackson says. “I would tell my patients, ‘If you do dry brushing, and you think your cellulite looks better, then you should continue to do it as long as you're not overdoing it.’

“As far as true medical benefits from dry brushing, … it's [not] something that I would recommend as a dermatologist,” she adds. “[But] I do think there's an exfoliation benefit for people who might need a little exfoliation.”

The results are immediate, but not permanent.

Martin, who regularly dry brushes, says on the first day, you’ll notice “a tightening and a smoothing of the skin. You'll just have an overall glow.

“If you do it daily, you're going to maintain those results,” she says. “If you drop off like I do in the wintertime, it's not necessarily starting from scratch because you can see immediate results, especially during the first week, but it's nothing that's going to be permanent.”

It’s not for all skin types.

Before trying dry brushing, Jackson says you should evaluate whether your skin needs exfoliating.

“If you are young, then your skin exfoliates very well on its own,” Jackson says. “If you're older and you feel like your skin is not exfoliating, then maybe you would benefit from it. But the reality is most skin, especially young skin, does not need physical exfoliation.”

And those with dry skin, sensitive skin or eczema should stay away from dry brushing altogether, because it can break down the skin’s natural barrier and make it harder to retain moisture.

It doesn’t have to be a professional job.

Dry brushing can be done in a spa or at home before you hop in the shower. The Spa at the Windsor Court Spa offers a 15-minute dry brushing add-on to any of its massage services for $25. The spa also sells its own synthetic boar-bristle body brush for $15.

“It's an easy thing to do at home,” Martin says. “It adds about five minutes to your shower routine.”

As with any type of exfoliation, after dry brushing, moisturize immediately to avoid drying out the skin. If you’re new to dry brushing, you’ll want to ease yourself into it.

“I wouldn't do it more than twice a week, and then work up from there,” Martin says. “It's something that I can do daily, but you have to work up to that point.”

Jackson recommends being gentle when dry brushing, no matter how frequently you use the technique.

“If you overdo dry brushing and you either use a brush that is too rough or if you use a technique that's too firm,” she says, “you can create little tiny tears in your skin … and increase your risk of infection.”