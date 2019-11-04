Jewelry designer Hilary Beane accessorized a roster of Hollywood icons and other superstars including Maria Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Faye Dunaway and Elizabeth Taylor, who were drawn to her eye-catching, handmade baubles when she first started crafting them in the 1980s from papier-mache. (She also notably created Madonna’s wedding veil, attached to a bowler hat, for her brief marriage to Sean Penn.)
The self-taught designer says her career picked up through word of mouth thanks in part to actress Anjelica Huston, who admired her work, and media attention that landed her designs on the cover of Italian Vogue and other magazines.
Over the years, Beane moved into metalworking and continued to accessorize actresses for various film and television projects.
But seeking a life change and new inspiration, Beane moved from Los Angeles to New Orleans, where she sells her signature designs primarily at Alquimie (938 Royal St., 206-579-5219; www.alquimiestudio.com) a collaborative workshop, retail space and showroom in the French Quarter.
“I didn’t know where I was going and what I was going to do,” she says of her move. “I came here with very little inventory [after selling most of it to longtime customers in California] and got introduced to Kate [Beck, owner of Alquimie], so it worked out perfectly.”
Though her designs have changed over the years, her current offerings are recognizable by their intricate metal work, the incorporation of mixed media (such as gold leaf, bronze and/or leather) and accents of pearl or something sparkly and celestial. They are statement pieces, albeit toned down from her accessories of the shoulder-padded ’90s.
A self-trained designer and artist, Beane says she hopes to incorporate more eco-friendly designs into her inventory, out of respect for the environment and the abundance of salvageable materials.
While there aren’t large numbers of movie stars in New Orleans to buy her wares, Beane says the abundance of festivals and over-the-top holidays means there will be a market for her creations.
“I’m still getting used to all the sparkle here,” she says. — SARAH RAVITS