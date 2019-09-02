Before you fire up the grill, consider these tips from chef Adam Biderman, co-founder of The Company Burger (611 O’Keefe Ave., 504-309-9422; 4600 Freret St., 504-267-0320; www.thecompanyburger.com), who has mastered burger making.

• To easily elevate a burger, brush the patty with a mixture of melted butter, chopped fresh garlic and dried basil. The mixture causes the patty to flame just a little when it hits the grill and leaves a nice char on the patty.

• Keep patties on the thicker side — 6 ounces or larger. Thicker patties allow for a medium to medium-rare finish, coated with a crispy char.

• Charcoal or hardwood is preferred. Biderman says you can taste the difference.

• Top a burger with shredded cheese, raw onions and hickory sauce.

• Pack your patties loosely. Too often, Biderman says, people pack them tightly and they loose the juice (and flavor) while grilling.