AFTER THE GREAT GARDEN BROWN-OUT OF 2018 when consecutive hard freezes killed nearly every bit of greenery in lawns and gardens across the city, we’ve all learned the importance of planning ahead to protect our plants. Running outside pajama-clad in the middle of the night to throw bed sheets over every blooming thing will work as a last-ditch effort, says Ashley Smith, horticulturist and garden center manager at The Plant Gallery, but complete, effective coverage is easy with a little prep work.
It’s important to understand when plants are in danger. Any time the temperature dips below 32 degrees (the freezing mark), the moisture in a plant’s cells freezes. The expansion of that freezing water causes cell walls to burst and damages the plant. Smith says the structure of the cell walls of some fall and winter color annuals (such as pansies, violas and snapdragons) allow the cells to expand with the freezing water and then contract as temperatures warm and the water thaws, but tender, fleshy plants (like succulents and any plant that gives when you squeeze it) will experience sometimes irreparable damage. Annual bedding plants such as dianthus and dusty miller are cold-hardy, but tropical plants and summertime ground cover plants such as coleus and lantana likely won’t recover from a hard freeze.
“Woody plants and shrubs like azaleas are more resilient,” Smith says. “The ability of a plant to repair itself varies from plant to plant, because some plants can rejuvenate from the root and some cannot.” Even with proper protection during a freeze, “chances are that all of the top portion of the plant is going to die back … so it’s important to at least protect the roots so that, worst-case scenario, it has to come back from the roots in the spring.”
Smith outlines the steps for covering your garden and maximizing protection.
- Water plants thoroughly before covering them. “Make sure they’re fully saturated, because if they’re dehydrated already, then injury is really hard to come back from,” Smith says.
- Cover the ground around plants with mulch to help protect the roots. Smith likes pine straw because it’s lightweight and renewable. Spread between 1 to 2 inches of mulch over the ground, but she cautions more than 2 inches is oppressive to the plant. At night, plants respire, releasing oxygen and water droplets into the air. That condensation actually helps keep the plant warm. “I also want to caution against putting mulch too close to the trunk of the plant because right at the trunk, there needs to be some space so that it can breathe,” she says.
- The type of covering is critical to the plant’s survival. “In a pinch, I’ve used sheets before, but you don’t want to use plastic,” Smith says. “In an emergency, plastic is better than nothing, but since it doesn’t breathe at all, it holds all (the plant’s) moisture in, and then it can actually freeze inside there.” She swears by frost cloth, a dense but breathable felt material (available at The Plant Gallery) that “helps to keep the transpiring condensation … when that gets released at night, [which] helps to insulate.”
- Frost cloth does have its shortcomings, however. “Frost cloth only gives you between four and eight degrees of coverage,” she says. “If the temperature goes down to 30 degrees and your plant is sensitive at 40 degrees, then you’re going to get some sort of die-back anyway.”
- Cover plants so that the frost cloth reaches the ground on either side of the plant. Weigh down the cloth’s edges with bricks or something else heavy to trap the heat from the ground under the cloth and further insulate the plants underneath. It also will keep the cloth from blowing off. Smith recommends tenting the cloth over plants, so it isn’t in direct contact with its leaves. “Many extended cold spells are accompanied by rain,” she says, “and you want to avoid having the wet frost cloth atop the plant for an extended period of time. … Prop the cloth up (with bricks or stakes) so it’s not on the surface of the plant material itself — it can freeze the plant anyway.”
- It doesn’t hurt to cover cold-hardy plants to offer more coverage and protection for tender plants. The more condensation under the cloth, the more warmth available to insulate those plants.
- Don’t forget to uncover plants when the temps warm up. Smith says the threshold is 38 degrees, but even in the rare instance that temperatures stay below freezing for days on end, you still should uncover plants at least a few hours a day to let them breathe and get some sun.