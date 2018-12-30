AFTER THE GREAT GARDEN BROWN-OUT OF 2018 when consecutive hard freezes killed nearly every bit of greenery in lawns and gardens across the city, we’ve all learned the importance of planning ahead to protect our plants. Running outside pajama-clad in the middle of the night to throw bed sheets over every blooming thing will work as a last-ditch effort, says Ashley Smith, horticulturist and garden center manager at The Plant Gallery, but complete, effective coverage is easy with a little prep work.

It’s important to understand when plants are in danger. Any time the temperature dips below 32 degrees (the freezing mark), the moisture in a plant’s cells freezes. The expansion of that freezing water causes cell walls to burst and damages the plant. Smith says the structure of the cell walls of some fall and winter color annuals (such as pansies, violas and snapdragons) allow the cells to expand with the freezing water and then contract as temperatures warm and the water thaws, but tender, fleshy plants (like succulents and any plant that gives when you squeeze it) will experience sometimes irreparable damage. Annual bedding plants such as dianthus and dusty miller are cold-hardy, but tropical plants and summertime ground cover plants such as coleus and lantana likely won’t recover from a hard freeze.

+2 How to plant an edible fall garden THERE'S NOTHING QUITE LIKE FRESH GREENS AND HERBS to complete the flavor of a dish or garnish a cocktail. But purchasing these plants by the p…

“Woody plants and shrubs like azaleas are more resilient,” Smith says. “The ability of a plant to repair itself varies from plant to plant, because some plants can rejuvenate from the root and some cannot.” Even with proper protection during a freeze, “chances are that all of the top portion of the plant is going to die back … so it’s important to at least protect the roots so that, worst-case scenario, it has to come back from the roots in the spring.”

Smith outlines the steps for covering your garden and maximizing protection.