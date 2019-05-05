NO MATTER WHERE YOU LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS, you’ve likely noticed that most of the homes in your neighborhood have exterior shutters. They’re charming architectural details that have framed windows for centuries to protect residents from flying debris during a storm and to shade them from the hot summer sun. Aside from being practical, shutters add dimension, color and a sweet touch to the facade of any home.

But purchasing new or antique shutters or repairing the ones you have can be costly. First, decide whether they’re worth the investment, and then determine which shutter style fits your needs.

Richard Maia, the manufacturing manager at LAS Shutters and Windows (800-264-1527; www.lashome.com), has met customers who want decorative shutters — even if those shutters don’t actually work — because they hope to boost their home’s curb appeal.

“When you drive around and look at people’s homes, you're going to see a lot of what we call ‘deco’ shutters,” Maia says. “Those are shutters that don't function.”

In fact, the combined width of shutters flanking a window may be smaller than the width of the window.

“That's one of the biggest faux pas in our industry, but you see it on all kinds of houses,” he says, adding that other signs of low-quality decorative shutters include elements that are not placed in the proper spots.

Some LAS customers want shutters that at least open and close, while others prefer durable shutters that will protect their home during a hurricane, Maia says. If storm protection is a priority, consider aluminum shutters, which are stronger than wood. LAS manufactures aluminum shutters that mimic the dimensions and elements of wooden shutters, and coats them with a powdery matte paint that completes the look.

“I go around the French Quarter taking pictures of shutters all the time, figuring out ways to make our shutters look better,” Maia says. “Aesthetics is the main reason you would buy a shutter. Storm protection is just the added benefit.”

Impact-rated windows don’t shatter when they’re stuck by storm debris, but they can crack, and “you may end up replacing a window that costs $800 to $1,000, rather than (replacing) a hurricane-rated shutter that may cost you $400 to $500,” he says.

Sturdy antique shutters or shutters made from reclaimed wood also offer protection from strong winds. And they have the composition and architectural details of shutters that were made in a bygone era.

The Bank Architectural Antiques (1824 Felicity St., 504-523-2702; www.thebankantiques.com) sells and repairs antique shutters with the same machines that were used to create them nearly 150 years ago.

“We can strip the old paints off of shutters and replace missing parts, like the slats or the rods, and get them ready to be painted again,” says Kelly Wilkerson, co-owner of the shop.

Most antique shutters are made of cypress, which is expensive and difficult to source, but The Bank creates its shutters with Spanish cedar. Cedar is denser than cypress, looks nice in its natural state and when it’s painted, and it contains a natural bug repellent, Wilkerson says.

“There are a lot of guys out there pulling old cypress boards out of rivers, and they're not air-drying them like they used to,” Wilkerson says. “You would air-dry a piece of wood for 20 years. But now, they're finding ways to make that happen in six months, and it's completely changing the makeup and the integrity of the wood.”

So, if you come across a set of antique shutters that are salvageable, keep them.

“You never know when a hurricane is going to enter the Gulf, and it’s nice to close your shutters for that extra layer of security,” she says. “They’re a great alternative to putting up plywood.”

The professionals at Five Star Painting (504-264-6044; www.fivestarpainting.com) also repair damaged shutters.

“If they've been well-maintained, then all we have to do is clean them — maybe knock a few edges off — and then put a nice, light coat of paint on them,” says owner Michael Dodick. “If the paint has failed, we're in a situation where there's a lot more manual labor involved to remove the failing paint from the surfaces, prior to recoating them.”

The shutters are dipped in a solution that eliminates the paint, but reveals a rough surface that requires a “significant amount of sanding,” he says. Repainting a single shutter can cost $150 to $350, but Dodick believes that shutters are a worthwhile home investment.

A “classic New Orleans home” looks incomplete without them, he says. “The shutters that are on those homes were originally used to protect the home during storms and shade the home. There's no reason that they can't be used for those same reasons today. They just take more upkeep than I think people realize, but that's the truth about every bit of having an old New Orleans home.”