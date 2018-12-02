Time to trim the tree By Katherine M. Johnson Dec 2, 2018 - 10:45 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 8 Black and gold art deco glass ornament, $19.95 at Dunn and Sonnier Antiques, Florals, Gifts. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wool circus Dalmatian ornament, $12 at Estella’s Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Paper flower by local artist Brian Bush (magnet hung as an ornament), $20 at Miette. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Red Canal Street streetcar ornament, $7.99 at MJ’s. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Green St. Charles Avenue streetcar ornament, $7.99 at MJ’s. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Papier-mache carousel horse ornament, $20 at Perch. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Blown glass bulb ornament by New Orleans-based RidgeWalker Glass, $25 at RHINO Contemporary Crafts Co. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hand-painted globe glass ornament (available in a variety of colors), $14 at Two Sprouts. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Holiday ornaments 1 of 8 Black and gold art deco glass ornament, $19.95 at Dunn and Sonnier Antiques, Florals, Gifts. Wool circus Dalmatian ornament, $12 at Estella’s Home. Paper flower by local artist Brian Bush (magnet hung as an ornament), $20 at Miette. Red Canal Street streetcar ornament, $7.99 at MJ’s. Green St. Charles Avenue streetcar ornament, $7.99 at MJ’s. Papier-mache carousel horse ornament, $20 at Perch. Blown glass bulb ornament by New Orleans-based RidgeWalker Glass, $25 at RHINO Contemporary Crafts Co. Hand-painted globe glass ornament (available in a variety of colors), $14 at Two Sprouts. Local shops offer beautiful ornaments to add style to your holiday tree. Bonus: some are handmade by local artisans, and tell a story all their own. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Holiday Decorating Shopping View comments Calendar What Show Options When Start Date End Date Where Section All New Orleans events | Gambit Zip Features Ages All Ages Family Friendly For Kids For Teens 18 And Over 21 And Over Seniors Accessibility Handicap Accessible Invitation Only RSVP Required Web Only Pricing Free Budget Date Night Featured Hot Featured Editor's Pick Enterprise # of results 10 25 50 100 Sorted by Start Time Relevance Title Order Ascending Descending Search All Events Art Music Stage More options: Browse by Neighborhood Bywater Carrollton/Riverbend/University CBD Central City Marigny French Quarter Gentilly Lakeview Lower 9th Ward Mid-City New Orleans East 7th Ward/St. Roch Treme Uptown Warehouse District Westbank Jefferson Parish St. Tammany Parish Top Viewed Stories Articles ArticlesBlake Pontchartrain: How many times have the Rolling Stones played New Orleans?Krampus and holiday monsters return to Bywater with annual Krewe of Krampus paradeMick Jagger spills the beans: Looks like the Rolling Stones are indeed playing Jazz Fest 2019Longway Tavern named one of the country’s Best New Restaurants by Esquire MagazineClancy DuBos: Kennedy keeping center stageCru, new seafood restaurant, to open in former Feelings Cafe locationNine Inch Nails plays through the pain over three nights in New Orleans'I just be me': Walter 'Wolfman' Washington turns 75Review: NOMA displays masterworks from the collection of the Duke of OrleansWhen will 'Hamilton' in New Orleans tickets go on sale? Not before Christmas, says the Saenger C'est What? Should a member of the New Orleans City Council sit on the Sewerage & Water Board? You voted: Yes; it would provide accountability No; it would politicize the board Vote View Results Back