JULIE LODATO AND CHRISTINE CLOUATRE ARE BESTIES. So, when Lodato approached Clouatre with the bold idea to start her own marching krewe, Clouatre’s immediate reaction was, “I’m in!”

The two native New Orleanians met in the late ’90s, after stints working for Copeland’s of New Orleans, and have been inseparable since. Clouatre and Lodato consider each other family now; Lodato’s aunt and uncle are business partners in The Shack, the Covington restaurant that Clouatre owns with her husband.

Lodato always wanted to be a part of the Carnival action. “I feel like this idea has been in me since I was a child,” she says. “I had older cousins that always marched, and going to parades to see them march was a family affair. I wanted to do that my whole life.”

Lodato and Clouatre joined the Bearded Oysters marching group in 2003, but Lodato wanted a different feel. She wanted more customizable costumes and a smaller, more intimate group. In 2012, a friend suggested she start her own krewe. Clouatre pledged her support, and a preliminary meeting for interested women was announced on Facebook.

“There was no turning back after that,” Clouatre says. The Dames de Perlage (French for “ladies of beadwork”) marching krewe was born.

“Twenty women showed up to the first meeting, and half of them, I didn’t even know,” Lodato adds. At the meeting, she floated the idea of costuming in corsets.

“I had Pussyfooter envy!” Lodato says. “Also, everybody looks good in a corset.”

An attendee suggested decorating the corsets in hand-sewn seed beads, in the fashion of Mardi Gras Indian tribes. The fledgling group wanted to learn the technique from an expert in the medium. They enlisted the help of Lolet Boutte, an artist and longtime beader who’s done work for many Indian tribes, including the Creole Osceola Mardi Gras Indians.

“She was instrumental,” Lodato says. “She came in the beginning and really taught us a lot of things and set us straight.”

Clouatre says the corsets include an average of 10,000 to 50,000 seed beads, although that number varies depending on the detail of the design. The corset she beaded for the Dames de Perlage’s 2016 slate of parades featured an image of Miles Davis playing his trumpet at the 1989 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“Just the horn was 70,000 beads,” she says. “I went in circles forever.”

Most of the Dames track the number of hours they spend working on their corsets rather than count the teeny, tiny beads. Clouatre says they each log between 200 and 400 hours of sewing. Many binge-watch TV or Netflix while they work.

The group has about 65 members ranging from their mid-20s to late 60s. Most years, between 35 and 40 Dames take to the streets to strut their stuff in the five parades in which they participate, but Lodato expects closer to 50 this year.

“You only have to march in one parade,” she says, “but who’s going to bead all that for one parade? … That’s the beauty of our krewe. Compared to riding on a float — OK, there’s way more work involved in our krewe. But it’s a fraction of the cost to ride … and you’re also engaged all year with this group of women.”

Clouatre explains social aid is a requirement of membership. Each year, the Dames de Perlage chooses a charity or group to support and plans fundraising campaigns, sometimes partnering with other nonprofits. Last year, the Dames raised $20,000 for Animal Rescue New Orleans.

“We’ve learned a lot [about] the power of women in numbers,” Lodato says.

The women have weathered all sorts of personal storms together, from helping a Dame find a job to supporting another through a divorce.

“It’s the sisterhood,” Clouatre says. “All these women scoop you up.”

Lodato also receives a lot of personal satisfaction from the group — as does her son, who previously wasn’t all that into Carnival.

“My biggest thrill is when I hear my son telling somebody about my marching group,” she says. He also loves to help with the group’s philanthropic activities, which fills Lodato with pride and gives her hope for the longevity of the Dames.

“I just want to be a New Orleans staple,” she says. “I would love to be on (WYES’) ‘Steppin’ Out’ and have Peggy Laborde doing a documentary about the Dames. … I want to be in that number.”

Favorite po-boy topping?

Clouatre: “Roast beef, easy mayo, extra gravy, extra pickles.”

Lodato: “Shrimp po-boy dressed with ketchup and Crystal hot sauce. But if it’s at Zimmer’s (Seafood), it’s got to be buttered bread.”

Hidden talent?

Lodato: “I think for both of us, our hidden talent is beading, because we had no idea we could do it.”

Favorite app on your phone right now?

Clouatre: “Marco Polo. It’s a video texting app.”

Lodato: “When I’m bored, one of my secret favorite pastimes is reading Venmo memos.” [She reads a few: “Cosmic serpent dress.” “Being f*ing awesome.”]

Favorite Mardi Gras throw?

Clouatre: “Muses shoes. I also like the crazy ones you get at Krewe du Vieux.”

Lodato: “Zulu coconuts. Mardi Gras could be the most miserable day of the year and I’m still going out there to get a coconut.”

Where you can see the Dames de Perlage next:

The “They All Ask’d For You” parade, celebrating the Dames’ 2019 theme, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 17 at the Audubon Zoo (6500 Magazine St.), and in the Krewe of Freret parade, 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23.

Must-haves

Lodato’s megaphone — “I use my megaphone on the parade route to round up the Dames. … I can’t parade without it.”

Clouatre’s tambourine stick — “It holds my cocktail, I can keep the beat and kids love it!”

Lodato’s Brass Pass — “Jazz Fest is my second favorite time of the year, Carnival being the first.”

Clouatre’s BC headache powder — “I take one before each parade.”

Clouatre’s WWOZ sticker — “Hands down, the greatest station in the nation.”

Clouatre’s St. Croix bracelet — “From IB Designs in St. Croix. … I often call St. Croix a vortex, a place to meet the people you’re supposed to meet in life.”

Dames de Perlage insulated cup