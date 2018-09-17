If your experience with bachelor parties trends more toward The Hangover or a night on Bourbon Street replete with a pounding head and nausea the next day, it might be time to rethink the tradition. Here are some ideas for bachelor parties that are heavy on fun and memories and light on regrets.
Take to the sky
There's nothing quite like jumping from a plane and floating to earth safely under a parachute, all while experiencing a rush of adrenaline and getting a bird's eye view of the landscape below. Gold Coast Skydivers, with a drop zone at the St. Tammany Regional Airport in Abita Springs, offers single-diver jumps and tandem jumps, in which someone new to the sport is harnessed to an experienced skydiving instructor. The twin turbine jump plane can accommodate up to seven skydivers at a time. Instruction on skydiving basics is available (the one for tandem jumps only takes about 10 minutes), and there are discounts for parties of five or more. There also are video and photo packages available.
Pedal to the metal
The $62 million NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale offers a range of driving experiences from adult-size go-karts to super sports cars that reach 140 mph. All include refreshments and a hospitality area. The "Super Geaux Kart Party" includes a briefing for eight to 15 drivers, a practice session and a qualifying race before a final race. The heats are professionally run, there's a track manager, flagman, timekeeper and scorekeeper. Safety gear and awards are included in the package. NOLA Motorsports Park also is home to the Xtreme Xperience, which offers a chance to drive (or ride with an experienced driver) four laps in a Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Huracan or Porsche 911 GT3 on a 1.8-mile racetrack with lots of turns and a long straightaway or on a 7-acre sprint circuit skid pad. There's also a Supercar Academy with one-on-one driving instruction, skid pad exercises and four extended track sessions.
Hit the links
Choose from among 95 championship golf courses around the world and make your way around the links without breaking a sweat (at least from the temperature) with a bachelor party at Loft 18, an indoor virtual golf park in Metairie. The 7,400-square-foot complex includes 4K projectors, controllable weather conditions on the courses and full-swing simulator golf stalls that can accommodate eight to 10 people. Teams can play 18 holes, which takes about two hours for four players to complete, or participate in longest-drive and showdown golf contests. You can bring your own golf clubs or rent some from Loft 18. There's also live music and a full restaurant and bar on the premises of the year-old complex.
Pretty in paint
For an all-day gaming experience, Slidell offers two paintball parks: Gulf Coast Paintball and LA XTreme Paintball. Rent an airgun with a load of paintballs and scurry around a large field trying to outsmart and outmaneuver your competitors in war games. The shooting sport uses airguns to shoot dye- or paint-filled capsules that break when they hit a person or object. Safety equipment, air refills and paintballs are available for rent on-site, and paint from broken balls washes out easily from clothing, hair and skin. The paintball fields generally are open on weekends, but you can rent the entire facility on an off day or book private play for an extra fee.
A traveling toast
Brews Cruise offers a variety of tours of breweries in the New Orleans area and on the Northshore (or a combination of both), with a party bus providing transportation, snacks, bottled water, swag bags and a place to keep the beer you've bought along the way cold. Groups can join a public tour of three breweries or a personalized private adventure. Organizers help groups find breweries that offer craft beers to fit their tastes and tour guides educate guests on the brewing process and the different styles of beer offered at each location. Each cruise includes an in-depth tour of one of the breweries on the schedule and three to five beer samples at each stop. Brews Cruise staff also can help tour participants with dinner reservations, entertainment recommendations and tickets and other accommodations. All tours begin and end at The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave.).