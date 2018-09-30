IF YOU'VE EVER TOYED WITH THE IDEA OF MOVING INTO A NEW PLACE, you know the factors to consider: budget and location, of course, along with personal preferences, real estate market trends and resale values. But you also should examine the housing options. Do you want to rent an apartment before committing to a permanent residence? Or would you rather take a major step in life and purchase a home or a condo? Two local real estate experts break down the pros and cons of each option.
Apartments
Pros
Rental apartments are perfect for people who don't know how long they’ll be living in the city and for newcomers who haven’t decided which neighborhood suits their personality or lifestyle, says Brett A. Rector, a broker at Witry Collective.
“There's a bigger learning curve about neighborhoods and areas in New Orleans than probably anyplace else I've lived,” says Rector, noting that he’s lived in Los Angeles and Chicago, among other major U.S. cities. “I came here over a series of a few years before I made the decision to purchase and move.”
Another plus? Apartments require little to no maintenance, adds Anthony Dazet, a real estate agent and owner of Homes + City, a New Orleans-based real estate company, the website for which will launch in late October.
“You walk in and pay your electricity bill,” he says. “With most apartment complexes, the water is paid for by the landlords, and you often have a 24-hour maintenance man.”
Those benefits usually apply to people who rent a residential home, or a unit in a residential home.
“Typically, your landlord is responsible for maintenance of the property … unless there's something in the lease with language that's contrary to that,” Rector says. “By and large, the water and garbage pick-up are included. The landlord factors that into the cost of what they charge for rent to cover that expense, but they are the ones receiving and paying the bill.”
However, tenants are responsible for paying the other utilities associated with living in a rental, such as gas and electricity.
Cons
The biggest drawback for renting an apartment is that you’re not investing in your own property.
“You’re paying somebody else's mortgage,” Rector says. “You're not getting anything for that money. You don't get tax benefits for it; you're not building equity in anything.”
House
Pros
Home ownership comes with tax advantages: You can deduct your mortgage interest (up to a certain limit as established by tax laws) along with other costs associated with the house. Also, as the property increases in value, your investment grows, providing security in long-term growth (depending on how long you hold the house), Rector says.
“The house becomes a savings account in many ways,” he says. “As your equity grows, at some point down the line, you either own the house outright or you have enough money or equity to — (for example) if you're retiring and you choose to downsize — sell it, recognize a nice profit and take that money to either reinvest or use towards your retirement.”
From a psychological perspective, owning a house “gives you a level of pride,” Rector adds. He thinks it’s worthwhile to consider purchasing a home rather than renting an apartment, since 100 percent financing loan options are available, even without private mortgage insurance (PMI) attached to the loan.
“There are so many loan products out there, that someone who has time on the job, a documentable income, a good work history and good credit can qualify for a mortgage,” he says.
Cons
A homeowner is responsible for maintenance, taxes and insurance, which — depending on where in the city the house is located — may be expensive, Dazet says. Potential homebuyers also face the challenge of matching what type of home they want (and where they want it) with their budget.
“Sometimes you have to make a few adjustments to your list of needs and wants,” Rector says. “Later down the line, when you're making a better income, you can have more flexibility.”
Condominiums
Pros
Both real estate agents say that condos appeal to an assortment of clients, including second-home buyers.
“They want a little place in New Orleans because they come in for Mardi Gras and Saints games,” Rector says.
A standard complex often is full of amenities and benefits: security, parking, a gym, a maintenance crew and an office staff. Residents can be away from home when a package arrives; an employee will accept it for them. Parents may buy a condo for a college-bound child. Elderly people who don't want the responsibility of maintaining a home also consider condos.
Despite the continuous construction of condominium complexes in downtown New Orleans, the units continue to appreciate. Dazet says the demand is still very high — in fact, his agency’s office is located downtown to address the growing interest in purchasing condos.
Cons
Although you have a percentage of ownership in that building, you have to abide by the rules and regulations established by the condo board and association, Rector says. Also, a condo may feel like a shared living space.
“You've got a unit next to you on either side; you've got people above you and people below you,” he says. “You have ownership in that building, but it's similar to being in a multi-unit apartment building.”
Advice from the experts
If you’re serious about buying a home, connect with a real estate agent who makes you feel comfortable and helps you understand how this complex process works. Professionals walk their clients through each step and put them in touch with a support network, including insurance agents, home inspectors and lenders.
“It's important to get your lending worked out early on, so that you know what you can afford to buy,” Rector says. “Look at your credit report, because if there are things on there that need to be remedied, then you can work on that.”
The internet makes it easy to explore available homes and condos, but don’t rely on it alone, Dazet says.
“You go online and fall in love with a $300,000 house, but your budget's $200,000,” he says. “That's when you should consult with a real estate agent.”
Also, when you register on the website of a major real estate marketplace, several agents may contact you, hoping for your business, he says. You should be skeptical of those agents, because you don't know their track record or success rate. He suggests working with “companies that are more established in the city.”
Most homebuyers will devote months to their search for the right home, but it’s OK if you’re certain you’ve found The One within weeks, or even days.
“I tell people all the time, when you sit down with a real estate professional and they really home in on what you're looking for, you could find that house tomorrow,” Dazet says.