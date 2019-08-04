KATIE WALENTER WAS LOOKING FOR AN OUTLET TO HELP HER COPE with the severe anxiety she developed following Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, so she signed up for a six-week-long yoga course at Wild Lotus Yoga.

“I developed debilitating anxiety, and it eventually became difficult to concentrate, eat or sleep,” says Walenter, a Gambit freelancer and former listings editor. “I needed a healthy way to process all the painful emotions and scary experiences during that time.”

Through practicing yoga, she developed a new relationship with herself, one of trust and love, she says. From there, she discovered reiki, a Japanese healing practice that emphasizes touch and relaxation. The practice, she says, brought her “back home to [herself].”

To get to that point, however, Walenter — now a reiki practitioner and the founder of Higher Self Reiki (www.facebook.com/higherselfreiki) — says she needed to reshape the way she thought about identity and expand her definition of the concept, which can feel limiting.

“We need to regain our knowledge that we are whole and feel allowed to express and present (ourselves), however we feel called to on any given day,” Walenter says.

Reiki has become increasingly popular in Western cultures. Although there is currently little scientific evidence of its medical benefits, hospitals across the United States have begun to offer reiki due to patient demand, according to a 2014 story published in The Washington Post.

“Clients regularly experience feeling more peaceful, grounded and relaxed, and more sure of their own intuition, vision and personal sovereignty,” Walenter says.

Skeptics of reiki say those who report healing effects from the practice are experiencing a placebo effect, and even reiki practitioners like Walenter say reiki is most effective when used with modern medicine and therapy.

She began training to become a reiki master in 2016, and now offers personal reiki sessions through Higher Self Reiki and classes and workshops locally and around the country through The Wellbeings Workshop.

A typical session involves talking to the client about goals, past challenges and emotions. They may discuss relationships, work, physical ailments or anything Walenter determines is relevant to helping the person move on from pain and past traumas. Then, she gives them a little homework — recommended reading and exercises for them to do on their own time.

“I ask my clients to evaluate what is most important to them and we discuss a plan for how to prioritize their deeply held values,” she says. “This could look like finding meaningful work, spending quality time with their families, being outside in nature, eating fresh fruits and vegetables or beginning a creative project.”

She often recommends her clients start a morning ritual in which they wake up early and begin movement immediately — sometimes in the form of meditation. She says people who engage in a morning ritual tend to eat more consciously, respond better to stress and make better decisions.

Walenter’s well-being workshops include a range of topics from spirituality and ancestral healing to establishing healthy boundaries in relationships. She also leads new moon and full moon ceremonies for women.

Walenter says working toward healing and well-being are lifelong projects, and she intends to make them enjoyable.

“So many people still live from a place of trauma, fear and doubt,” Walenter says. “My dream for everyone who comes to see me is that they find genuine inner peace and deep self-love and compassion, and in turn learn how to truly enjoy their lives. … This healing provides people with a sense of expansive possibility for who they can become.”