BIKE RITE (www.facebook.com/getupnridenola) is the social bike ride phenomenon that almost didn’t happen.
Blake Owens and Nick Reed went to high school together and graduated from Xavier University together, but they didn’t really become close until they both began working for House of Blues.
“Without the House of Blues, this never would have happened,” Reed says. “I was working events there and we would see each other on Sundays. … For three months, we kept saying, ‘when are we going to get together and ride bikes?’ Finally, one week I came in and I just announced, ‘Tuesday. We’re going Tuesday.’”
Their career paths divulged — Owens delved further into his music career as a hip-hop artist with his band New Orleans Most Wanted, and Reed began promoting events centered around Jameson Irish Whiskey — but they meet weekly on Tuesdays to ride bicycles together, eventually inviting other friends and industry workers to join them. They tagged the meetups “Get Up N Ride” on social media, and Bike Rite social ride was born. Reed says the group’s first ride in 2015 had about eight riders. Sporadic media attention increased their numbers to 50, then 100, then 150, and Owens realized it was time to form a company around Bike Rite and the Get Up N Ride brand. They bought a small fleet of bicycles to rent out to wheel-less riders and contacted an attorney.
“I actually fought it,” Reed says. “Tuesday was only supposed to be a release therapy for us, so when it became business, it was kind of a struggle. But, (Owens) said, ‘If we don’t do it, somebody will.’”
The struggles didn’t end there. It took about a year for the organization’s training wheels (pardon the pun) to come off. There were stand-offs between bicyclists and impatient motorists and a couple of falls — Reed, after consuming two potent Monsoon cocktails from Port of Call restaurant one night, and a distracted rider trying to consume lemon pepper wings while cruising on the Canal Street streetcar tracks. There also was the night that the ride swelled to hazardous proportions.
“We were coming out of (Champions Square on Lasalle Street) and at this point, people are now following the ride in cars,” Reed says. “It had turned into 600 bikes, and cars, and everyone wants to know where we’re linking up next. We have no police presence. … We’re heading down Poydras (Street) … and we’re taking up both sides of the street. People were just feeling like it was one big parade. So, we shut us down before (the city) could shut us down.”
After holding a board meeting (read: Reed and Owens sat down exhaustedly after the ride to figure out how things got so out of control), they decided some changes and safety precautions were in order.
“We were reckless in the beginning, because we were just thinking that we were riding bikes,” Reed says. “We weren’t thinking that people were looking to us to lead them.”
They learned the proper hand-signals and the legalese of where and how bicyclists are allowed to ride, and sought permitting and preferred bicycle routes from City Hall. They also started keeping the meetup spot secret until just before the ride, to keep the numbers of riders manageable. Owens and Reed notice the difference their reorganization has made: they’re now collaborating with companies such as Defend New Orleans, and organizations such as Bike Easy are seeking their input on policy and infrastructure updates to complete the nonprofit’s Complete Streets bicycle safety campaign.
“It’s not like they didn’t want us to be a part of the culture, but now they have no choice,” Owens says. “With the bike lane (expansion) and the Blue Bikes — all this came about after (New Orleans) moved up in the percentile of the most bike-able cities. Not to say that it wasn’t already in the works, but a lot of this didn’t happen until the black community started joining in so heavily. Now the safe streets campaigns are starting up. I think it’s amazing, what’s going on.”
No matter how successful the group becomes, Owens and Reed remain committed to the community that first embraced and encouraged them.
“We’ve had a ride for every cause you can think of: a ton of different schools, (New Orleans Recreation and Development Commission),” Owens says. “We do the Santa Ride, where we ride to (homeless encampments) under the bridge and we give gifts to the homeless and cook food for them, dressed as Santa. We’re always doing stuff. … I think the reputation from that helps to build up the (Bike Rite) community. It’s more of a personal thing. We’re not just an impersonal business. … We’re in the mix.”
Reed and Owens aren’t the only ones who’ve come a long way since Bike Rite’s first ride. In the beginning, riders would show up with bicycles in every manner of disrepair — flat tires, rusted chains and gears and bent rims. Now, riders show up with their own tools and offer repairs to other (usually newer) riders and sport tricked-out rides of their own.
“Seeing the ladies with the bike racks on their cars — I’m proud of that,” Reed says.
Bike Rite will host the Bike Rite Classic June 1. The event has existed in some form since 2017, but this year, “we’ve brought it back to what we do best,” Reed explains. There will be a festival with food trucks, live music and bicycle information, but it will culminate in the twilight with what they hope will be the largest bike ride on record, complete with festively-lit bicycles and a police escort.
“We’re mimicking the Crescent City Classic in our own way,” Reed says. “We want that feel of when we had 600 to 700 people, but organized.”
Reed and Owens agree that the most exciting thing about growing Bike Rite is the impact it’s had on the communities and local businesses that they’ve worked with and patronized over the years, as well as the community of bicyclists that they’ve built.
“We’ve probably put at least 300,000 (people) on bikes in four years, if you think about all the tours,” Reed says. “That first year and a half, we had bike tours nearly every day.”
Likes:
Favorite springtime festival or event?
Owens: “French Quarter Festival.”
Reed: “Eating crawfish. I only have a taste for crawfish for a two-month stretch in the spring.”
Favorite place for boiled seafood?
Owens: “I’m not big on crawfish … but I love Sweet Soulfood.”
Reed: “I don’t even know the name of the place — I just know how to pull up to it.”
Favorite music to listen to on rides?
Owens: “Classic R&B.”
Reed: “Old-school hip-hop, like Jay-Z, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill.”
Favorite area of the city to bike through?
Owens: “The Quarter.”
Reed: “Uptown — anything on the other side of Canal Street.”
Must-haves
Nick Reed:
Jameson hat and glass — “I’m a brand ambassador for Jameson, so that’s got to be in there.”
Headphones — “I’m always listening to music.”
Zatarain’s scampi mix — “I like to eat. There’s no brunch that I haven’t eaten in the city.”
Endymion football from this year’s Carnival parades
Blake Owens:
Microphone — for his rap and hip-hop performances
Bike rim
DJ table
Pineapple — “It was the first healthy thing I saw in the kitchen.”
Skull — “I’m from the 7th Ward, [where they call us] Hard Heads.”