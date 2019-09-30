Nestled in the Riverbend, the Yvonne LaFleur boutique is famous for offering exclusive fashions from around the world, bridal gowns, cocktail dresses, custom-made bonnets and luxurious lingerie sets, along with an assortment of accessories.
But when Yvonne LaFleur first opened her eponymous shop 50 years ago, in October of 1969, she specialized in fitted $8 jeans.
“They were new … no holes. And I altered them for free,” she recalled. “That’s how I got my start.”
Although LaFleur was only a 22-year-old graduate of Louisiana State University when she received a $10,000 business loan, she already had acquired more than 10 years of experience in the fashion retail industry.
As a teen living in New Orleans, LaFleur says she bustled in “every major store on Canal Street,” but during her last semester of college, she worked in a small dress shop.
“I loved it, because in a big store, you have a very narrow path, but in a little shop you do every job,” she says. “One day you do the window display and another day you do advertising, but you always do sales. You make people happy.”
Since LaFleur launched her business during the so-called “hippie era,” jeans were ubiquitous, marketable and easy to build upon.
“They gave people a baseline for their own fashion development because everybody had jeans as the common denominator,” LaFleur says. “Sooner or later, people were buying a really pretty blouse, maybe a French blouse. They were elevating themselves into their style.”
Fashions have evolved since then, but so has LaFleur’s inventory, which spans nearly 10,000 square feet of space. LaFleur offers a curated collection of classic and avant-garde designs made with premium fabrics. She even carries styles reminiscent of those she offered during her business’ early days.
“I like to think the inventory is elastic; it can stretch or it can snap back,” LaFleur says. “I've seen everything. We had the stirrup stretch pants back in the ’70s and ’80s, and we've got stretch pants now. It all comes back around.”
Customers still receive free fittings and alterations.
“I care that the garment fits, whether it’s $8 jeans, a wedding dress or a ball gown,” LaFleur says.
The entrepreneur also boasts a signature fragrance line — a floral scent imbued with notes of Italian bergamot and English lavender. The line includes a perfume, body lotion, bath gel, powder and soy-based scented candle.
“I have customers from all over who order the fragrance because they experienced it as a tourist when they were in New Orleans or as a regular customer here in New Orleans,” she says, noting that 60% of her business comprises clients from outside the Crescent City.
“Once people come, they come back, because every city in America basically has the same stores, the same chains,” LaFleur says. “There are very few independent stores with this much inventory and this variety.”
LaFleur says while her store has been open, her customers’ daughters and granddaughters have begun shopping there, expanding her client base through three generations. She believes her customers return not only for the wide array of offerings but because of the warm welcome they receive and the hospitality they experience while visiting.
“People over the years buy my clothes for celebrations in life,” LaFleur says. “It might be a trip to Europe. It might be a wedding or graduation. But people remember those clothes and the shopping experience associated with it. They come in and share that with me, and it's just fabulous.”