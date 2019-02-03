IF YOU WERE PROMISED RADIANT, WRINKLE-FREE SKIN, would you try a beauty treatment involving snails, a medical-grade scalpel or the word “vampire?” Lots of people swear by these somewhat extreme beauty treatments and are willing to pay a premium for the benefits they’re believed to bring.

According to "Forbes" magazine, skin care is the biggest segment of the beauty industry, with global sales expected to exceed $130 billion this year. Trends and products that haven’t yet hit the mainstream are endorsed by celebrities and boosted via social networks, increasing their appeal to women — and men — who hope to improve their physical appearance.

But do they work? And most important, are they safe? A local cosmetic surgeon and an aesthetician define these beauty trends and describe what they entail.

Snail mucin

Cosmetics made with snail mucin — the slime that snails leave behind — are already a hot commodity in South Korea, and recently they’ve become popular in the U.S.

“Snail mucin has been thought to have some growth and curative properties,” says Dr. Marilyn Pelias, a cosmetic surgeon (311 Octavia St., 504-252-9744; www.drpelias.com). She explains that the mucin contains hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and other ingredients that benefit the skin. When applied to the face, mucin treatments moisturize skin and reduce redness and inflammation.

Mucin ointments originally were administered to burn victims, Pelias says, but now, anyone willing to tweak their beauty regimen can purchase similar creams and serums from major retailers. Pelias’ practice carries a brand called Biopelle, which contains “secretion from the cryptomphalus aspersa snail” — the same genus of snail that’s become a French delicacy.

“We don't make a big deal out the fact that there's snail mucin in it,” Pelias says. “It's purified. It's not like going out to your garden and collecting the slime. I try not to think about it too much.”

Vampire facials

The platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment is known as a vampire treatment because of the procedure’s steps: a topical numbing cream is applied to the face, blood is drawn, the platelet-rich plasma is extracted from the blood and activated with calcium gluconate and then injected back into the skin.

The treatment stimulates collagen production and fresh skin cells, which results in plumper skin with improved tone and texture.

Patients may look a little sunburned after the procedure, but recovery time is short. The injections also can be done in a series over an extended period of time. Skin Medics (1625 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-338-4268; www.skinmedicsmedspa.com) offers this treatment for $1,700 and up.

Blowtox

Once you know the meaning behind Blowtox, you’ll understand the moniker. Botox, which is used to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by tightening the skin around the application site, is injected into a client’s scalp to prevent perspiration, and as a result, extend the life of a blowout. But Pelias says the procedure may be overkill in New Orleans.

“(Blowtox) is probably more common in climates that are dry,” she says. “In New Orleans, the humidity is so high that your scalp sweating is not what's causing your hair to be frizzy.”

Pelias’ clients haven’t requested Blowtox, but she has met people who receive Botox injections in their armpits to combat excessive sweating.

Stone facial rollers

You may have seen those pretty facial rollers made of jade and rose quartz and wondered: Do they actually serve a purpose? Lauren Tidwell, aesthetician and owner of Mindful Rituals (504-356-1677; www.mindfulrituals.com), thinks so.

If used properly, Tidwell says the rollers relieve muscle tension in the face, boost blood circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage. Regular use brightens the skin, stimulates cells responsible for collagen production and creates a “contour effect.”

“If you’re prone to any puffiness or water retention, it helps slim the face,” she says.

She recommends using a roller after cleansing the face and applying a few drops of beauty cream or oil to help the roller glide across the skin. The gentle massage will help the skin absorb the oil better. Tidwell suggests using the roller daily for two to five minutes.

“That might sound excessive, but you really will see results long-term,” she says.

Tidwell sells facial rollers on the Mindful Rituals online store.

CBD-based skin care

Skin care products containing CBD (cannabidiol from cannabis plants, free of psychoactive compounds) are popping up on the beauty scene because of their soothing and softening capabilities.

+2 Fight the winter skin blahs with these expert tips IF YOUR SKIN IS DRY AND ITCHY THIS WINTER, you’re not alone. As New Orleanians, our skin is accustomed to high levels of humidity that drop su…

“I know a few nurses that swear by (CBD products) because it's super hydrating, and they're constantly washing their hands,” says Tidwell, adding that she sells a hand and foot cream by a brand called KHUS + KHUS, which is made with CBD extract and beeswax, among other natural ingredients.

Dermaplaning

When Tidwell opens her brick-and-mortar Mindful Rituals store later this spring, she will offer dermaplaning — a physical exfoliation that requires a medical-grade scalpel. During this treatment, an aesthetician or a physician lightly scrapes the instrument over the face to remove “peach fuzz” hair and dead skin cells.

“You're left with baby-smooth skin that easily absorbs skin products,” she says.

She acknowledges that the procedure sounds extreme and perhaps scary.

“It's very important to see someone who really knows what they're doing,” she says.

Dermaplaning costs around $100.

At-home treatments

Pelias urges people to use caution with DIY skin care remedies that don’t require a trip to see a professional.

“If it's something that's inexpensive and not invasive, like a charcoal mask, what the heck? It's easy, it's cheap and it's certainly not going to harm you,” she says. But if the product can potentially damage the skin, don’t take the chance; it's dangerous, and it’s a waste of money and time, she adds.

Beware of small, unknown online retailers that sell cheap, possibly counterfeit versions of legitimate, professional skin care products and treatments.

“That is harmful in two ways,” Pelias says. “First, you're not getting what you think you're getting. And second, it's causing people to think that certain medicines are not effective when they actually are.”

When a new beauty trend rears its head, Pelias holds off on recommending it to her clients.

“I tend to wait a little while, let the dust settle and see what's going to happen before I offer it to my patients,” she says. “It's not terribly unusual to have a product get approved by the [Food & Drug Administration], and then once it gets widespread release, to find that there are problems that we didn't know about. It's just not worth it to take risks with your health.”