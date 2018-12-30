IF YOUR SKIN IS DRY AND ITCHY THIS WINTER, you’re not alone. As New Orleanians, our skin is accustomed to high levels of humidity that drop suddenly in the winter, shocking our largest organ and depriving it of the hydration it’s used to getting.

Seasonal indulgences, too, can contribute to less than stellar skin, including the consumption of rich holiday foods that can leave you looking bloated, sleep deprivation from staying out late for Carnival parties and dehydration from overindulging on alcoholic beverages.

Master aesthetician Michelle Bryant of Embodyment Salon & Spa says that cranking up the artificial heat also greatly contributes to the winter blahs. She recommends investing in a tabletop humidifier to add moisture to the air. She also tells her clients to take vitamin C both orally and topically, drink green tea and take supplements with omega fatty acids.

“I am a huge advocate for internal wellness,” Bryant says. “Your skin, being the largest organ, is one of the first things to be depleted. ... If you’re not taking care of the inside, your skin is going to tell on you.”

Being gentle on your skin during the cooler months is crucial to its recovery, she says. Nightly retinol users should cut back to every other night. She also warns that everyone should avoid harsh exfoliants this time of year.

“Just stay away from intense scrubbing,” she says. Instead, gently exfoliate one or two times a week. For those with normal to dry skin, she recommends using a hydrating toner and facial oil.

One of her favorite ingredients in skin care products is hyaluronic acid, which helps skin bind moisture. It works like a magnet for moisture, helping skin cells retain it and stay hydrated.

Deirdre Hooper, a dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology with 15 years of experience, says it’s not difficult to keep skin hydrated, but it does require some discipline and a routine.

“Think of [your skin] like a plant,” Hooper says. “It’s going to start wilting” if it’s not hydrated.

Hot showers also can cause or exacerbate dry skin.

“You’re losing moisture when you take hot showers,” she says. “Winter skin needs lotion, and it needs lotion within two or three minutes of getting out of the shower. You want to lock the moisture in.”

She suggests purchasing a body oil such as coconut oil and applying it to skin immediately after turning off the water while skin is still warm. For those with severely dry skin, Hooper says to lock in moisture with a layer of Vaseline. “It’s like Saran Wrap for your skin,” she says.

Both skin care experts sing the praises of collagen sheet masks, but agree they only are needed once a week. They leave skin looking dewy and are an easy, quick way to give your skin a boost prior to attending a party or special event.

“Collagen sheet masks are great temporary hydrators,” Hooper says. “When your skin is hydrated, it looks more beautiful.”

Products made with cucumbers are another quick fix.

“Cucumbers are a great holistic ingredient,” Bryant says. “I keep a cucumber mask in the fridge and if I haven’t had enough sleep or water, that soothing gel mask takes away inflammation and can restore a dewy glow.”

Hooper also recommends everyone keep hand cream available in the wintertime. Her favorite over-the-counter products are made by CeraVe and Lipikar.

Hooper warns clients to stay away from harsh chemicals or overly perfumed everyday products like laundry detergent, dryer sheets and even body wash. These can further irritate the skin.

“Don’t let (too) many chemicals into your life,” she says. “These are simple changes, but they can make a huge difference.”