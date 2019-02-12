When we were tossing around ideas for the cover of the February issue of CUE Magazine, there were lots of Valentine's Day-related concepts in the mix. We thought about an image of iconic Valentine's Day candies — chocolates and candy conversation hearts and the like — and possibly throwing in a few crushed ones to reflect the less-lovely side of love reflected in our feature story on how to repair or walk away from rocky relationships. But then we read about the scarcity of candy hearts this year, and that idea was nixed.

Naturally, we thought about valentines themselves. They come in so many varieties, from the cutesy Spiderman- or My Little Pony-themed ones that second-graders distribute to their homeroom classmates, to hand-written notes on torn-out notebook paper, slipped in high school lockers by anonymous crushes, to the lovingly designed cards sold by local stationery whizzes such as Scriptura and Two Sprouts.

Obvs, we went local. This is New Orleans, and this is the season of love in New Orleans — not just any card would do. So we called around, looking for the perfect New Orleans-appropriate message of love, and our friends at Lionheart Press were happy to help out. Owner Liz Cooke had a few ideas about how we Y'ats express our feelings. She allowed me to hover (sometimes intrusively) over her shoulder while she created these cards for our cover.

First, she warms the ink she mixed especially for this project. It's pretty viscous at first, so she uses a palette knife to knead the mixture until it's malleable enough to spread on the rollers of the printing press.

Next, she sets the plate from which the design will be pressed into the platen bed of the printing press. This thing is deceptively heavy — Cooke gets her daily ab and upper arm workout from the swooping motion she uses to insert into and pluck the bed from the press.

After inking the rollers and installing the platen bed, it's time to (*WARNING: terrible pun ahead*) make a good impression. The whole press process is surprisingly fast. Check out video of the Original Heidelberg machine at work.

Next, she uses an industrial paper cutting machine (affectionately dubbed "Tchoupitoulas") to trim the cards down to size. I always wondered how this was done — Tchoupitoulas is much more effective than a room full of people with rulers and scissors, as I had pictured it.

There's another apparatus in the shop that scores the cards down the center to allow for easy folding (again, not the way I had imagined it). I get to be a part of the creative process and help choose the color of the envelope that will enfold each card. In a profound show of imaginative genius, I choose pink. I also decide that if I ever pick up a side job, I want to learn how to operate these amazing machines.

No matter how you decide to demonstrate your love and affection this Valentine's Day, do it in way that only New Orleanians can. Lionheart's cards feature messages such as "I Would Peel All the Crawfish in Louisiana For You" and "I Would Cross the Mississippi For You." Is there any higher declaration of adoration?

Happy Valentine's Day!