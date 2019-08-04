WE ASKED TWO LOCAL BADASS WOMEN about the items that are always in their handbags.
Akasha Rabut, photographer (www.akasahrabut.com)
1. “Frankincense essential oil keeps me grounded because I am usually running around like a crazy person.”
2. A high school photo of her dad from 1975 — “He has hair down to his waist and there is a note written on the back to his high school crush. I guess he was too afraid to give it to her.”
3. “I know this sounds insane, but I always have a 40-ounce Klean Kanteen jug of water in my bag. It's super crucial for me to stay hydrated, especially when I'm on set, and I hate wasting plastic bottles.”
4. Medicine Mama's Sweet Bee Magic organic lip balm
5. “Although I somehow manage to forget my cellphone at the house at least once a week, I try to make sure to have that little guy on me — it's pretty crucial for freelance work.”
Brandi Charlot, owner of BLucid Floral (5113 St. Claude Ave., 504-957-6357; www.blucidfloral.com)
1. Oasis floral bunch cutters — “I don’t do the cutest scissors. They don’t get the work done.”
2. Jimmy Choo blinged-out frames
3. Bracelets from UglyBettyBoyCrush thrown all over — “I have plenty of those and get mad if they’re misplaced.”
4. A journal from Home Goods
5. “My son’s video game controller when he’s punished.”